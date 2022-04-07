Leonardo DiCaprio allegedly had Gemma Collins kicked out of a nightclub

Gemma Collins has claimed that Leonardo DiCaprio had her kicked out of a Los Angeles nightclub after she said hello to him.

The reality star Only Way Is Essex alleged that she was at the actor’s private members’ club, supposedly Soho House, when she was suddenly kicked out.

“Leonardo DiCaprio – I said hi to him and got kicked out of the club in Los Angeles,” he told The Sun. “I mean, he looked at me and I looked back at him and all I said was hello.

“Next thing I know, I’ve been kicked out. I was like, ‘You realize I’m famous too. Thank you so much.'”

He added that “I couldn’t go back there anymore… they can kiss my ass.”

DiCaprio has not responded to Collins’ claims.

In other recent DiCaprio news, scientists at Kew Royal Botanic Gardens have named a new tree after the Oscar-winning star.

The tree was named Uvariopsis dicaprio, and lives in the jungle of Cameroon. Scientists decided to name it after DiCaprio for his constant work to prevent deforestation.

“We think it was crucial in helping to stop the felling of Ebo Forest,” Kew’s Dr Martin Cheek told the BBC.

It is a tropical evergreen tree with bright yellow flowers that is only found in a small area of ​​the jungle.

DiCaprio also recently addressed his father’s cameo in Licorice Pizza.