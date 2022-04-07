Leo DiCaprio: Find out here the actor’s electric garage

Leo DiCaprio and his environmentally friendly cars. Look here at the sustainable collection that the Hollywood actor has.

March 29, 2022 3:12 p.m.

The commitment of Leonardo Dicaprio with the medium it is public knowledge and these decisions reached their cars, the actor has a collection of five electric cars and friendly to the world.

The Karma Fisker It was a wonderful adventure that unfortunately ended badly. A luxury car that was supposed to revolutionize the premium segment. An electric car with a range extender, that is, a thermal engine not directly connected to the wheels, which had to work a lot, since the autonomy of the batteries was only enough to 70 kilometers. In the three years it was sold, it cost about €100,000.

lexus rx

Lexus RX, Toyota’s premium brand hybrid

The lexus rx it is a large off-roader that is about five meters tall and is very popular in the United States. The one that Leonardo DiCaprio drives is a classic hybrid and after all, for those who don’t know, Lexus is the luxury brand of the Toyota Group and thus the hybrid technology is a close relative of that of the Toyota Prius. The atmosphere on board is of a high standard.

Tesla Roadster

Tesla Roadster, the exclusive electric car of the American company

Obviously, in a garage with a high level of sustainability like DiCaprio’s, a Tesla. In particular, we are talking about Roadsterthe first car produced by the Palo Alto manufacturer, using the starting point of the lotus elise. A small sports car capable of going from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds. “It’s my first sports car and it’s amazing. It’s terrifyingly fast,” DiCaprio said.

Toyota Prius

Toyota Prius, the first electric car of the Japanese brand

Probably in 100 years the Priuses will be remembered as the car that started the mobility revolution and you have to give credit to Toyota who believed in him when still (almost) nobody cared about these issues. Leonardo DiCaprio has often been photographed with different versions of the Prius, from the original to the one currently on sale, which is the fourth generation and has achieved record efficiency.

Volvo XC90

Volvo CX90. The SUV of the Swedish brand

The XC90 is Volvo’s flagship SUV, designed specifically for the American market. Its almost five meters in length, in fact, are many at home but practically normal abroad. The version that Leonardo DiCaprio usually drives is the T8, the plug-in hybrid, which is also the most powerful in the range. Even in this case, charging the car externally covers about 50 km with zero emissions.