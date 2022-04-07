Lego teams up with the creators of Fortnite to develop a metaverse just for kids

Related news

Since Mark Zuckerberg announced both in Spain and in the rest of the world that he would create his own metaverse, this concept has been used many times and in many different ways, so its definition is still in the process of being created. However, so many companies have promised their own metaverse that a new one appears almost every few months. is what has happened with Lego and Epic Games, developer of Fortnite.

Both companies have announced the creation of a metaverse for children. That is, a virtual space “fun, entertaining and made for children and families” with the same concept that was born from Zuckerberg’s announcement. In this way, both companies have agreed to collaborate, as explained by the CEO of Epic Games, Tim Sweeney.

As both companies have explained, they will ensure “that this next iteration of the Internet is designed from the ground up taking into account the welfare of children“, so it will be an alternative to the adult and industrial metaverses that have been announced in recent months.

A metaverse of children

As always happens, the concept of the metaverse that both companies raise is far from something defined, and again, it is something that is still far from becoming tangible. It is more than likely that the first versions of this metaverse, as always, start in virtual reality just as the Meta metaverse has done with Horizon Worlds.

Minecraft, one of the games that use the base of the metaverse to work.



It is an association that makes a lot of sense, since Epic Games is still a video game developer. Not for nothing is the developer of the most important video game in recent years, Fortnite. In addition, Lego has been introduced in recent months in the world of video games with its saga of Lego titles, such as Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Not to mention that several of the most popular video games among children, such as Minecraft or Roblox They uphold the basic idea of ​​the metaverse: create specific worlds in which to do tasks similar to those that would be done in real life. The idea would be to create something very similar, although again, it’s not at all defined yet.

This metaverse joins others already announced such as Niantic, the main developer of Pokémon Go. Other firms such as Nvidia have also proposed their metaverse ideas, in the latter case aimed at a more industrial environment.

