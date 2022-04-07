Learn how to handle insulin for diabetic patients during blackouts

The insulin currently supplied has a human chemical structure that is manufactured using genetic engineering techniques.

Dr. José García Mateo, past president of the Puerto Rican Society of Endocrinology and Diabetology. Photo: Archive of the Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Fabiola Plaza.

The insulin It is the most effective medicine to counteract the symptoms of diabetes. The goal of insulin of diabetic patients and insulin treatment is to mimic the function of the pancreas so that patients with this disease can lead almost normal lives. The insulin that is currently supplied has a human chemical structure that is manufactured using genetic engineering techniques.

Compared to the types of insulin Of the diabetic patients that exist, there is great ignorance on the part of the diabetic population; That is why the Journal of Medicine and Public Health (MSP) spoke with the endocrinologist, Dr. Jose Garcia Mateoto clarify everything related to the insulin.

When inquiring with Dr. García about what are the types of insulin of the most common diabetic patients and how their refrigeration conditions should be, explained that:

“The fast-acting insulins are humalog, novolog, apidra, they can be kept out of the fridge for up to 28 days; there are other new insulins that are longer lasting, such as toujeo, which is U300 glargine and can be kept for up to 56 days. ; and non-injectable drugs that are not insulin can be out of refrigeration up to 56 days; others can stay up to four weeks; another can be up to two weeks, so, in reality, the diabetic patient has alternatives depending on the management that he is using “.

Something that many people do not know is that there is a type of insulin that can be without refrigeration for up to 28 days, which is great news when natural disasters occur, since patients with diabetes could use the medicine without the need for electricity.

“There is one of the insulins that is widely used: basal, which is glargine or lantus, as it is known here in the United States and in Puerto Rico. There is also another name that is basaglar, because that type of insulin you can keep it out of the refrigerator after you open it or before opening it for 28 days, that is, it does not necessarily have to be refrigerated for 28 days,” Dr. García specified.

How to store insulin in times of disaster

Many people believe that they need a large refrigerator to store food. insulin when there is no electricity. Dr. García explained that, with simple methods, the useful life of this medicine can be preserved.

“If at the moment it couldn’t have a generator or it couldn’t be refrigerated, look in a small glass of water, that it had ice, cold water, you could put the little pot -of insulin– there, as long as it doesn’t freeze, don’t throw it directly on the ice, cool a little bit of water in a glass, that has that fresh water and put the insulin there, to keep it fresh, well, you could”.

However, it should be clarified that the above only works in some types of insulin as the “conventional, insulin human, N, NPH, insulin regular, R, which is short-acting,” determined the doctor.

The insulin It is still the most effective method to counteract the symptoms of diabetes, as long as it is kept refrigerated and with all health measures up to date. Similarly, it is recommended that diabetic patients maintain constant communication with the endocrinologist to find out their status, progression or regression of the disease.

Which patients use insulin the most? insulin Protamine lispro or NPL is an analog of insulin in which the order of two amino acids, lysine and proline, is reversed. This type of insulin it is not as common in the population with the disease. However:

“There are diabetics who have to use the insulin conventional human, they are a small population, but due to costs many of them have to use eneore or if the supplies did not arrive due to a natural disaster, in that insulin analogous, because if what arrived was insulin conventional, because then you have to make the conversion”.

Don’t discard the insulin

There is an imaginary that after uncovering the containers in which the insulin, it cannot be used again and must therefore be thrown away. If the diabetic patient faces a natural disaster, he could use it, as stated by Dr. Santiago:

“You have to keep using the insulineven if you have passed your 28 days or 56 days, depending on the insulin. Outside of refrigeration we can continue using it in an emergency period to be able to control ourselves without throwing it away. The patient can continue using it and monitor himself a little more and at the time the insulin do not control it, it may already insulin does not have its function, because then it can be discarded, but not in such a drastic way as it says on the package”.