Kylie Jenner takes a break from motherhood and has a fun girls night

After having admitted to going through a difficult postpartum period, Kylie Jenner takes a break to have a fun girls night. The socialite met with friends and her mother for the launch of her new collaboration with Kendall Jenner.

Little by little, Kylie Jenner she is recovering not only her figure but also her social life after her second pregnancy. Just two months after giving birth, the businesswoman is already back at events for her makeup brand.

Kylie Jenner had previously admitted that this second pregnancy, especially the postpartum one, had been much more difficult than the first. However, Travis Scott’s support had been a great help to her and was grateful to have him by her side.

Kylie Jenner attends event in the company of loved ones for an important launch

A few days ago Kylie Jenner announced that she would launch a very special new collection of her makeup brand, as it would be next to her older sister, Kendall. To celebrate the important project, Kris Jenner organized an event attended by friends and family of the businesswoman.

Through Instagram stories, Kylie Jenner shared the best moments of the night in which she was seen laughing with her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou and Kendall Jenner. She was also very proud of Kris Jenner, who plays her manager, and wrote how much she loves her.