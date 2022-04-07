Kylie Jenner owns a collection of cars: here are the prices!

Kylie Jenner she is one of those social stars who knows exactly how to draw attention to herself. On the other hand, with a assets of 900 million dollars and 324 million followers on Instagram, it would be really hard not to have eyes on you! But how does the wealthy businesswoman spend her money? Let’s take a look at the collection of cars that little Jenner owns!

The garage of Kylie Jenner would even move a car collector! To give an idea of ​​how many cars he owns, let’s say he could change almost one machine a day for a whole month! The wealthy influencer likes to buy cars of the same model, but in different colors so that her daughter Stormi can choose which one to use. Also very often she loves combining her outfit with the car in short, something that only Kylie can afford to do!

Kylie owns three Lamborghiniin super bright colors: it keeps two “Urus” models in orange and red, whose price is around 200 thousand dollars (for each) and an orange Aventador, which is almost priceless 400 thousand dollars! One of a kind and also in its collection it is a splendid one Bugatti Chiron white in color, which apparently the influencer would have paid well 3 million dollars. An absurd price for an equally absurd car !

Among the other collections Kylie owns 6 Rolls Royces , each of which has a minimum price of $ 300,000. The colors available to her are: red and red with black stripes, white, black with pink interior (customized especially for her), beige and finally blue. It also owns a wide range of Ferrari: blue, yellow, gray, white and two black. If you think it’s over here… obviously you are wrong! In Kylie’s garage, you can also choose from a few Mercedes, especially the “G-wagons”, here too we have something for everyone. Black, gold and brown are the dominant colors and the price starts at 120 thousand dollars.

