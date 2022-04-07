Kris Jenner Debuts a New Look Similar to Kylie Jenner’s to Shed Years Off

Chris Jennerknown as the most important momanager in the middledecided to give a (radical) change of look, by betting on new airs that would take years off him.

The businesswoman shared her new look through her Instagram Stories in which she posted a video emphasizing his new haircut: left behind his well-known pixie for take a chance on a lob.

How do i do it? Although it is not something confirmed, the mother of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters may have bet on some extensions and the magic of the hair stylish Etienne. With a little reference to one of the Looks from the past of his Kylie Jenner.

Kris Jenner’s new look.

Kylie Jenner did Kris Jenner’s makeup

According to their first post on Instagram Storiesthe hair of the momanager was intervened by Etiennewhile her makeup was in charge of neither more nor less than her youngest daughter: Kylie Jenner. This was pointed out in a mention to the also businesswoman.

East Kris Jenner’s new look It is not known if it is permanent or temporary, although she took it to the promotion party for the launch of the new makeup line of Kylie with Kendall Jenner in which the model’s tequila was served.