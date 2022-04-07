Know the reason why Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone separated

Like many other iconic Hollywood couples, the romance between Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield He was born on the sets of the 2011 film they starred in together, The Amazing Spider-Man. The chemistry between them was immediate and both broke up with their respective partners to bet on their love.

It was the year 2012 when on the red carpet of the 2012 Nickelodeon Choice Awards Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield They performed together as an official couple. The public and the press exploded with praise and joy as the couple pierced the screen with their energy and great chemistry. Then it was time for the Avant Premier of The Amazing Spider-Man and on the Hollywood red carpet the couple was very friendly, tender and with a very warm treatment between them

This was the beginning of one of the favorite and most admired relationships in Hollywood, which for four years dazzled everyone with its beauty and love. The couple was always willing to dialogue with the press and the paparazzi who were constantly looking for them. On each occasion they were friendly, relaxed with each other and with others, to whom they answered questions of all kinds without problems. They were living their relationship fully and in peace.

Emma Stone. Source: Instagram Emma Stone

But everything that begins ends and this relationship was no exception; it is so that in 2015 after four years of relationship the couple of Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield came to an end. The Vanity Fair portal announced their definitive breakup and then they confirmed the decision through a statement. This decision saddened his fans who were very disappointed with the news. However, as a consolation, the entire separation was on good terms and to this day, every time the two meet at an event, it can be seen that they have a good relationship.

According to what transpired in those years, the couple, despite getting along very well, would have had two fundamental reasons that led them to make the tough decision. In the first place, they are both very successful professionals, so their work commitments demanded a lot of time from their schedules and the moments to share together were less and less; secondly, according to rumours, everything indicates that Andrew wanted to have children, while emma she still did not feel ready to do so, this led them to have different life projects. Although it should be clarified that there is no official confirmation in this regard.