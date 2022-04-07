Kim Kardashian, the Skims lingerie campaign with Heidi Klum

Icon: it could not have been called the differently new advertising campaign for Skims, the lingerie and modeling underwear brand founded by Kim Kardashian in 2019. Iconin Italian “Icon”, is the word with which the founder and creative director Kim (far from intimidated by Lizzo’s imminent debut in the world of underwear) wanted to summarize the concept behind the photographs involving four ex “Angels” of the Victoria’s Secret underwear brand: Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel.

Self-confident to the nth degree, in the advertising campaign Icon, the four supermodels pose for Skims wearing one of the lingerie collections Kim Kardashian cares most about since the grand debut. This is the collection Fits Everybody, inclusive both in terms of sizes and in terms of silhouettes and colors. Two-piece suits consisting of bra and briefs (both low-waisted and high-waisted) and super tight body are in fact offered in various chromatic shades of nudedesigned to represent every type of complexion.

“Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice have had very distinct roles in shaping the mod industryto – explains Kim Kardashian. – Dress up these incredible women with garments from the underwear collection Fits Everybody for me it is really a circle that closes. Our underwear changes the rules of the game and this one they wear in the campaign is the best-selling collection ever since we launched the brand. It is supple to the point of doubling in size, and so comfortable it fits all bodies. I am thrilled to be celebrating these women together with a collection that our customers adore ”.

Shot by Sany Kim and Greg Awales, the new Skims campaign (by the way, Kim’s brand is also about to debut in swimwear) was officially unveiled this April 4th and is ready to make a stop with large advertising posters in Miami, Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco. On social media, however, the number of likes and comments collected makes us believe that it has already gone viral. Also thanks to the hand of Kim Kardashian herself, who in the end could not resist breaking into the set. In short, how could she have refrained from taking home a shot together with four top models of such notoriety? “Okay, I shouldn’t have been in this Skims campaign – she reflects herself on Instagram, – but in the end I also took a trip to the set because it’s really very iconic. Meet Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice in our signature Skims collection, Fits Everybody“.

And because shared joy is doubled joy, supermodels have also shared their thoughts publicly, on social media. “It was amazing to shoot the new campaign with Tyra, Alessandra and Candice Fits Everybody by Skims – writes Heidi Klum. – We haven’t spent any time together in a while and it was really special to get together. Thank you, Kim Kardashian, for making this happen ”. Tyra Banks also joins the chorus: “When Kim Kardashian called me and explained the idea of ​​a reunion with these incredible women, I felt intrigued. And here we are! I haven’t posed in lingerie since I left the runways, but it was really easy. It came naturally to me to put myself back into my pose, with even more pride! ”. On the other hand, the name of the campaign got it right: once an “icon”, always an “icon”.

