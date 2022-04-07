Kim Kardashian takes ripped jeans to another level

It is one of the trends that is coming back with more force this spring and the reality TV star has been able to take it to his field with a sexy and groundbreaking bet.

For better or worse, the denim garments They remain in our lives. It doesn’t matter that the craziest and most groundbreaking trend of the season appears, that denim fabric safeguards our wardrobe. Over the years, denim has been able to adapt to the evolution of our style and has been crowned the quintessential ‘street style’ fabric. This year, thanks to the influence of Y2K style that transports us back to the 2000s, we are seeing the rebirth of a very specific style of denim fashion: the ripped jeans.

We have seen them in countless looks and in the outfits of our famous and top ‘influencers’, however, there is someone who has managed to take ripped jeans to a new level, and that person is, how could it be otherwise , kim kardashian.

“Talk less and say more.” With this simple but forceful phrase, the queen of reality shows has shared a new publication on her Instagram profile in which we see her with a purple snakeskin asymmetrical corset and ripped jeans from waist to toe.

Another very ‘two-mile’ trend of these jeans are the ribbons that close the garment both on the sides and on the front (where the zipper usually is) and that follow the corsetry aesthetic so present in the look.

However, despite the fact that the rips in these pants are totally extreme, the garment maintains something very important for them to be functional: the pockets. The bad thing about this piece is that, if you are like Kim and you dare to wear them on the street, it is incompatible with wearing underwear, so you will have to choose your size very well so that nothing you do not want is visible.

Although the creator of ‘Skims’ has taken this trend to the extreme, it is a fashion that is very easy to integrate into your daily life if you limit the amount of rips in your jeans, something that we have seen celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, which just a few months ago we saw her strolling down the street on a shopping spree in classic washed blue jeans that were badly ripped at the knees. Come on, they were like those ripped straight jeans you have in your closet or have you had insurance at some point in your life. What’s more, they are nailed to vintage jeans that, to give them a new look, we deliberately break them.