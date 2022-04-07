Kim Kardashian reveals a gift from Pete Davidson

Valentine’s Day was two months ago, but Kim Kardashian has told what was the gift that her boyfriend (‘uuuuh’) Pete Davidson gave her to celebrate that day and the fans have been amazed. But before going to the point, a brief reminder: If you remember, you will remember what the first ‘public’ meeting between kim and pete. It happened on Saturday Night Live, when Kim hosted one of the shows. In it, she coincided with the comedian and, in one of the ‘sketches’, they were dressed as Aladdin and Jasmine and kissed each other. I remember unlocked? Voucher.

So back to today, yesterday Kim attended the Jimmy Kimmel show with her sisters Kourtney, Khloé and Kendall Jenner and her mother Kristo promote his new ‘show’ ‘The Kardashians’ –which in Spain, by the way, opens on April 14– and during the interview, the presenter showed a photo of Kim and Pete in that ‘sketch’, so that tell what Pete got him for Valentine’s Day (Jimmy already knew that, of course).

Kim replied that the gift was precisely those costumes, the magic carpet and the lamp. And the truth is that we find it quite original for two reasons. The first, because it’s a nice way to remember where it all really started (we bet the two of them felt that bug after the kiss they gave each other and it went viral). And the second, because what can you give to someone who has absolutely everything (including a hologram of her late father speaking or one of the largest and most valuable wardrobes on the planet)? Come on, Pete, you were up to the task last Valentine’s Day, bravo!

Check out the full interview here:

