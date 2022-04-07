Kim Kardashian has the most ripped jeans in the world

If there is any current ‘celebrity’ who is a prescriber of eccentric trends, she is Kim Kardashian. Okay, so is the entire ‘klan’ (Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie), but the cradle of that empire is centered on Kim (because her mother Kris wanted it that way, everything is said) and that is indisputable. So, if she was the architect of making wearing all black (literal feet to literal head) an option, as well as wearing it with duct tape, why wouldn’t wearing extremely black jeans be an option? broken?

The businesswoman yesterday shared a gallery on her Instagram profile in which she showed photos with her latest ‘look’, an asymmetrical corset of what looks like crocodile skin and ripped jeans that, we dare to predict, you have never seen before. And it is that the rips in question are rips that go from the hip to the hem, which covers the shoe, and there it is also cracked. Can’t you see them? Pay attention.

The photos are taken in a service, probably before she went out partying, and in the comments her fans’ impressions of the images are read, ranging from “how can she be comfortable like this?” to “only she can defend a ‘lookazo’ like this”. But beware, because the thing does not end there, in the text that accompanies the gallery it reads: “Speak less and say more”, which may suggest that Kim wants to leave her ‘outfit’, specifically, the pants, to be the protagonists. Above all, considering that for her makeup (in neutral tones) and her hair (in a bun) she has dedicated simpler tones and details.

Now, this has left fans wondering: will extreme ripped jeans be a trend we’re bringing back this spring? Ugh, well if Kim flags it… Let’s get ready.

