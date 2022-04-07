Kendall Jenner and her best looks with sandals to inspire you this summer

We usually take inspiration from Kendall Jenner before many fashion issues and now it will be on the occasion of the arrival of hot days. The member of the Kardashian-Jenner family has built its image on par with a street style solid, in which it resorts to timeless and sophisticated garments with a series of infallible basics. Hence, whenever we see her on the streets of New York or Los Angeles, she will be well dressed.

For the American model, Kendall Jennerthe flip flops have been indispensable on this journey, as well as moccasins, thick-soled tennis shoes and boots, in terms of shoes. In this case we focus on that great summer favorite to wear it in multiple ways any day of the week. Baggy pants, very high-waisted skirts and printed dresses are the main bets with which the celebrity stands out. We take note to start implementing them.

How to wear sandals this summer 2022 according to Kendall Jenner?

platform sandals

Kendall Jenner in black platform sandals. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images.

There will be many different ways to wear sandals on trend for spring 2022, according to the catwalks of the big fashion houses. While the high platforms are placed among the most desired models of the season, Kendall Jenner she wastes no time to show them off at a medium height, with a crow’s foot model. He paired them with loose hip pants and a white top.

minimalist sandals