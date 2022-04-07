Katy Perry to Orlando Bloom on her birthday: “You are the love and light of my life” Instagram USA USA United States Celebs NNDC | TVMAS

Katy Perry You are living the best moment of your relationship with Orlando Bloom, father of your eldest daughter and your partner for more than five years, and therefore did not hesitate to dedicate a loving greeting for your 45th birthday.

The singer shared the message on her Instagram account and in the publication -which was accompanied by several photographs from different stages of their romance- he spared no praise for the actor; In addition, he made it clear how important it is in his life.

Happy 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy, strongest man I know. Thank you for being a constant compass, an unshakeable anchor, and bringing the joy of life into every room you walk through. You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our dear DD”, wrote.

Let’s remember it was in March 2020 that Katy Perry announced -in a live broadcast on Instagram- that she was expecting her first baby with Orlando Bloom, thus confirming the rumors after the release of her video clip “Never Worn White” where she shows off her bulging belly.

“Let’s just say it’s a revelation, there’s a lot going to happen to me this summer. I’m not just going to literally give birth.”, said the singer. “I’m excited. We’re excited and happy and it’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep.”he continued.

A month later, at the beginning of April, the singer and the actor, who have been in a relationship since 2016, used their social networks to reveal that they would be the parents of a girl: little Daisy Dove Bloom, who came into the world on August 28, 2021.

