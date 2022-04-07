Katy Perry presents cover of All You Need Is Love by The Beatles

The singer spoke of the meaning of this song in her musical life.

As she herself has related in an interview with People magazine, it so happens that At just 16 years old, the singer-songwriter worked in her hometownthe Californian city of Santa Bárbara, in one of the shops of the textile brand whose Christmas spot has now been set to music.

“My dream then was to make that playlist I was listening to in the store. Little did I know that 20 years later I would be starring in one of his iconic commercials. It’s a rite of passage and I was able to cover a Beatles song.“, Celebrated the artist.

Perry, really called Kate Hudson (Santa Barbara, 1984), has acknowledged that It has taken him “a while” to prepare this tribute to the “Fab Four” because of its entity and because it is one of his favorite songs by the British band.

Those responsible for the campaign will also allocate 1 dollar for each reproduction achieved by her version of “All You Need Is Love” to an organization called Baby2Baby that helps children in poverty.

After the release in 2001 of a first work under her real name, with little repercussion, the artist changed her artistic alias to that of Katy Perry and began a meteoric rise with the album “One of the Boys” (2008).

Especially successful were her second album, “Teenage dream” (2010, which equaled Michael Jackson’s record of five number 1s on the charts in her country), and her third, “Prism” (which made her the female artist who more albums sold in 2013), until adding 45 million copies sold in his career, according to figures from his record company.

In August 2020, she gave birth to her first daughter, the result of her relationship with actor Orlando Bloom.and released his latest studio album on the market, “SMILE”, with a collection of songs that, as he confessed, he had written when he was in his “darkest moment” after the commercial failure of the previous “Witness” (2017).