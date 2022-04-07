Katy Perry Gives a Psychedelic Show on SNL Surrounded by Magic Mushrooms
Katy Perry Gives a Psychedelic Show on SNL Surrounded by Mushrooms… Phallic?
A few days ago, the singer Katy Perry rocked the stage Saturday night Live (SNL) with a visually unforgettable show, where he danced dressed as a mushroom, with mushrooms and among mushrooms. It would from mushrooms too? Impossible to know, but we love to imagine it.
Related content: Why Ayahuasca is Miley Cyrus’ Favorite Drug
The set evoked vibes of Alice in Wonderlandwith giant mushrooms and disproportionate objects that made the performer and its dancers. Thus, she started her show with “When I’m Gone”, a song full of her classic gunpowder katyperrian.
The artist wore an outfit made entirely of red latex that combined a corset with fringed cowboy pants (those that do not have a crotch), which she crowned with a bowler hat of the same color.
Related Content: Celebs & Weed: Lorde Revealed Her ‘Solar Power’ Album Was Inspired By Marijuana
For the second part of the show, she changed into a white dress with flowing pleats that are immediately associated with the mushroom veil.
— Katy Perry: PLAY (@PerryPlayLand) January 31, 2022
For its part, the dancers were also dressed as Amanita Muscarias, although their costumes were noted for being somewhat “apologetic”, but not of the substances. It is that the locker room of the backup dancers featured a bulbous design around the legs which, in combination with the bowler hat, made the stage at times it looked more like a bunch of penises than mushrooms. (Not a criticism, just an appreciation of the public). In addition, they sometimes unfurled fans that read “Eat me”, another reference to Alicia; but that leaves room for free interpretation.
Related Content: Celebrities and Psychedelics: Matthew McConaughey Pampering Cougars and More Incredible Trips
Watch Katy Perry dance with mushrooms on Saturday Night Live
Magical Mystery Katy
This was by no means Perry’s first foray into the world of psychedelic aesthetic. Since he began his residency in Las Vegas, which will consist of a total of 8 concerts, has already dazzled his audience with outfits amazing. Not all of them are as explicit as literally dressing up as a magic mushroom, but they certainly all refer to the culture trippy from the 60swhen mind-altering substances set the aesthetic trend.
Related content: Megan Fox Talks about her Experience with Ayahuasca: ‘Getting Over Therapy’
In addition, the first concert of the residency had an even more delusional, bizarre and surreal set than the one on SNL: it was a bathroom on a giant scale, with a huge toilet, Katy twerking on a pile of XXL toilet paper and… a poo that danced from the toilet.
“CAN’T STOP WON’T STOP TONIGHT” Who’s coming to #PLAY with @Katy Perry tonight? Betta prepare ur toilet paper 🧻💩 pic.twitter.com/jQfTaMXAON
— Katy Perry: PLAY (@PerryPlayLand) January 9, 2022
And he also made use of a giant toy horse. Helen of Troy, die of envy.
Katy Perry singing “Dark Horse” at #PLAY🍄 last night. pic.twitter.com/y5esht74Bn
— Katy Perry: PLAY (@PerryPlayLand) January 16, 2022
And now, without further ado, we leave you with the most delirious looks of Katy Perry in her new psychedelic era:
Katy Perry at #PLAY🍄! pic.twitter.com/ZAfLamsonx
— Katy Perry: PLAY (@PerryPlayLand) January 8, 2022
Katy Perry performing at #PLAY last night in vegas 🍄✨ pic.twitter.com/4u6r1BZZVD
— Katy Perry: PLAY (@PerryPlayLand) December 31, 2021
Related Content: Will Smith Reveals All About His Ayahuasca Travels in His New Autobiography
Katy had many outfits during #PLAY last night in vegas, which one was your favorite? 🍄✨ pic.twitter.com/8fVGDDYoVT
— Katy Perry: PLAY (@PerryPlayLand) December 31, 2021
Katy Perry at #PLAY🍄 Meet & Greet last night. pic.twitter.com/Tatgb6a1eH
— Katy Perry: PLAY (@PerryPlayLand) December 30, 2021
One last pertinent comparison: this new stage of Katy reminds us a lot of the era wild child by Miley Cyrus. By then, the pop star had released her little-known (and by far her best) album “Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz,” produced by the Flaming Lips. The young woman was at the height of her stage of self-exploration and consumption of psychedelics, which brought her a lot of criticism but also some memorable shows and looks.
Related content: Family: Jada Pinkett Smith Discusses Her Use of Psychedelics, Just Like Will and Jaden
photo via Twitter
Cover via YouTube
All material shared by ElPlanteo.com is for journalistic and informative purposes only.