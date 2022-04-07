Katy Perry Gives a Psychedelic Show on SNL Surrounded by Magic Mushrooms

A few days ago, the singer Katy Perry rocked the stage Saturday night Live (SNL) with a visually unforgettable show, where he danced dressed as a mushroom, with mushrooms and among mushrooms. It would from mushrooms too? Impossible to know, but we love to imagine it.

Related content: Why Ayahuasca is Miley Cyrus’ Favorite Drug

The set evoked vibes of Alice in Wonderlandwith giant mushrooms and disproportionate objects that made the performer and its dancers. Thus, she started her show with “When I’m Gone”, a song full of her classic gunpowder katyperrian.

The artist wore an outfit made entirely of red latex that combined a corset with fringed cowboy pants (those that do not have a crotch), which she crowned with a bowler hat of the same color.

Related Content: Celebs & Weed: Lorde Revealed Her ‘Solar Power’ Album Was Inspired By Marijuana

For the second part of the show, she changed into a white dress with flowing pleats that are immediately associated with the mushroom veil.

For its part, the dancers were also dressed as Amanita Muscarias, although their costumes were noted for being somewhat “apologetic”, but not of the substances. It is that the locker room of the backup dancers featured a bulbous design around the legs which, in combination with the bowler hat, made the stage at times it looked more like a bunch of penises than mushrooms. (Not a criticism, just an appreciation of the public). In addition, they sometimes unfurled fans that read “Eat me”, another reference to Alicia; but that leaves room for free interpretation.

Related Content: Celebrities and Psychedelics: Matthew McConaughey Pampering Cougars and More Incredible Trips

Watch Katy Perry dance with mushrooms on Saturday Night Live