Kathryn Bigelow Fought Keanu Reeves’ ‘Insulting’ Comments From Executives To Make Him An Action Star

Keanu Reeves didn’t get his start in Hollywood through the action genre. In fact, critics and audiences took a long time to appreciate the actor, but one filmmaker believed in his potential as an action star. Director Kathryn Bigelow stood her ground against studio executives to cast Reeves in Breaking point.

Keanu Reeves started out on ‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’ before becoming an action star

Reeves made his film debut with 1986 Young blood. However, she would not make her big appearance in Hollywood until Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure. His performance would ultimately pigeonhole him into this type of role for many producers. However, he would later prove them wrong.

Bigelow wanted Reeves to star in his movie Breaking point. The story follows a strange pattern of bank robberies in Southern California. A federal agent named Johnny Utah (Reeves) infiltrates the crew, but discovers that the robbers are actually surfers led by Bodhi (Patrick Swayze). However, things get complicated when he falls in love with a surfer girl (Lori Petty), who has a close connection to the gang.

Studio execs said ‘insulting’ comments about Keanu Reeves as an action star, but Kathryn Bigelow stood her ground

Premiere once interviewed James Cameron. he rewrote Breaking point along with Bigelow, who also produced. However, he explained that Bigelow defended Reeves in the role of Johnny. Studio executives did not see his potential as an action star and insulted the actor.

“[Bigelow] I went to the mat for Keanu Reeves,” Cameron said. “We had this meeting where the Fox executives were going, ‘Keanu Reeves in an action movie? Based on what? bill and ted?’ They were being so insulting. But she insisted that he could be an action star.”

However, Cameron doesn’t necessarily give himself a pass. Initially, he didn’t see the potential in him either, but supported Bigelow nonetheless.

Cameron continued on Reeves as an action star: “This was long before Speed or Matrix. I didn’t see it either, frankly. I supported her in the meeting, but when we walked out, she was thinking, ‘Based on what?’ But she worked on her wardrobe, taught her how to walk, made her exercise. She was his Olympic coach. She should send him a bottle of champagne every year to thank him.”

‘John Wick 4’ is a growing action franchise.

Reeves is now one of the biggest action stars, so it seems strange in hindsight not to believe him capable of such a role. would later bring Matrix to life as Neo/Thomas A. Anderson. Additionally, he starred in one of the wildest action franchises playing the title character in john wick.

Audiences are about to see even more of Reeves as an action star. Warner Bros. distributed The Matrix Resurrections last year, but that’s not the only action sequel to come. john wick 4 will hit theaters on March 24, 2023. Additionally, john wick 5 you have the green light to follow him.

