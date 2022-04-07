Kardashian Fans Criticize Kris Jenner For ‘Extreme Photoshop’ As Raw Photo Reveals ACTUAL Skin Texture

KRIS Jenner is under fire from fans for her alleged use of “extreme photoshop” in an effort to blur the texture of her skin.

The Kardashian matriarch has been accused of retouching her photos in the past.

5

After 66-year-old Kris shocked fans with her new hairstyle, the Kardashian headlines got fans excited again.

What looked like a red carpet photo of the reality star was posted on Reddit along with a snap of her looking glam in products from Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s makeup line.

The thread, titled BEFORE Kendall and Kylie Cosmetics and AFTER, was filled with fans criticizing Kris for her egregious use of Photoshop and more.

It also featured some fans who noted that it looked great in the raw photo.

One commenter blasted: “Wow, the contrast between the first pic (where she looks good!) and Barbra Walters’ Vaseline filter on the x100,000 lens in the IG posts.”

Another commented: “Her nose is collapsing on itself.”

One follower commented, “And he actually looks good for his age in the first picture!”

A second fan compared her to her mom, writing, “She looks like MJ with her new hairstyle and that’s not a compliment.”

Most read in Entertainment

Kris’ new look surprised fans.

CHANGING THINGS

On Tuesday, Kris uploaded videos of herself applying products from her daughters’ cosmetics range.

She smiled at the camera as she put on lip gloss, but all the fans could focus on her new haircut.

In the video, Kris appeared to be sporting a short bob with bangs.

The look is a major change from her usual short style, which she has worn for many years.

The video was posted on Reddit, where fans weighed in on the new style.

Most were surprised by the change, while others seemed not to like Kris’s new hair very much.

One user wrote: “Kris needs to stick to her signature hairstyle, not this mini lord farquad bob.”

Many others, however, love the image update, calling it “cute.”

One fan defended Kris from critics, writing, “I think he’s actually cute.”

A second wrote: “I think she looks beautiful, reminds me of those old photos of her where she had this similar short mane.”

A third added: “The bob is cute.”

The look of the mom of six has been generating a lot of buzz recently.

KRIS’S STYLE CHANGE

A flashback clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians surfaced online as fans chatted about Kris’ style when the show first premiered.

In the video, the TV personality appeared in her kitchen.

She sported a natural look with very little makeup and a casual white top.

The user who posted it on Reddit captioned the clip: “So refreshing to see a natural looking grown woman!”

Many other users agreed, with one writing: “It’s crazy to remember them dressing like ‘normal people’, I even remember Kim wearing Victoria’s Secret Pink in a couple of episodes!”

Talk about Kris’ looks isn’t always positive, especially when it comes to her apparent photo editing.

Earlier this month, fans criticized Khloe Kardashian for posting a photo that looked heavily Photoshopped, rendering Kris “unrecognizable.”

Khloe, 37, took a selfie with Kris and Martha Stewart as the trio toured their new twin mega-mansions.

The reality star shared a series of photos on her Instagram page from the special day, gushing about the “surprise” meeting with Martha arranged by Kris.

in the photos, her facial features appeared much more defined and her skin smoother, leading many to believe the photo was doctored.

One person criticized: “It’s actually embarrassing. Khloe takes it too far.”

A second user agreed, replying, “Do you think we’re stupid?”

5

5

5