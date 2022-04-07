Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and others channels affected

Vevo is hardening its cybersecurity after receiving hacker attacks on YouTube channels from numerous artists.

Hacker attacks on Vevo: what happened

Yesterday morning (April 5) the YouTube channels of some of the biggest stars in the music world were victims of a hacker attack. The channels in question, managed by Vevo, have uploaded videos that to define “bizarre” would be an understatement. One of the many clips, for example, included footage of Paco Sanz, a Spanish con man sentenced to two years in prison for fraud. The hacker attacks involved a number of popular channels, such as those of Lil Nas X, Eminem, Drake, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, The Weeknd, Michael Jackson, Kanye West, Justin Bieber and other.

Vevo acknowledged the accident, stating that the emergency is over. The company has also promised a review of its cybersecurity systems to avoid any future attacks. However, this is not the first time that the company’s channels have been targeted: in 2018 the company had suffered the removal of hugely popular videos such as Despacitowhich at the time was the most viewed music video of all time (now surpassed by Baby Shark). Last year, YouTube group Google asked its users to turn on two-factor verification due to numerous ongoing phishing campaigns.

A support page from Vevo states that the company “does not provide direct access to artists”. Independent content providers (or the artist’s music label) upload the videos to the Vevo platform, which then distributes the content on YouTube and other channels. The question therefore remains as to how the attack took place. Fortunately, however, the hackers did not remove any music videos from the channels of the artists in question.

