‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ will be the longest film in the entire franchise | Film and Television

All those who are looking forward to seeing Chris Pratt beside Sam Neil grappling dinosaurs Jurassic World: Dominion are in luck. Not only will they be able to do it in a few months, but now they will also do it for a long time in the movie theater.

The film has revealed its full duration, and although it is not surprising with respect to the complete footage of other current productions -such as batman or Spider-Man: No Way Home-, the truth is that it has managed to surpass any other previous film in the saga. Nothing strange if you attend to its plot, which already claims to be the most ambitious of all the deliveries already released.

Jurassic World: Dominion will last a total of 146 minutes, or what is the same, 2 hours and 26 minutes. A big difference with its predecessors, since the two films that it follows lasted 124 and 129 minutes respectively. The original trilogy, released from 1993, offered 127 minutes for the first part, also 129 for the second and an unusual 92 minutes for the third.

The news has been revealed by the American media Collider, which already published an interview last year with the director talking about this issue. In it, he assured that the return of the characters from the previous trilogy has its importance on screen, sharing the same time and prominence as the duo formed by the characters of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

The premise of the film starts somewhat after the catastrophic outcome of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, by which the dinosaurs have returned to conquer the Earth. They do not seem to marry well with humans, but life makes its way and it remains to be seen which of the two species manages to return to what was once their world.

Jurassic World: Dominion opens June 10.

