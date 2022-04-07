Julia Roberts and Sean Penn unrecognizable in the first Gaslit trailer

At the winter 2022 press tour of the Television Critics Association (TCA) from the United States, Starzplay presented the first trailer of the series “gaslit”which will be released on sunday april 24 in Europe, Latin America and the United States simultaneously.

“Gaslit It’s the part of the Watergate scandal story you haven’t been told. At the center of this story is Martha Mitchell, an unlikely informant who becomes the first person to publicize such a scandal only to end up being the target of a vicious smear campaign by the White House and her own husband, Attorney General John Mitchell. There’s also John Dean, an excellent administration attorney who is drawn into this story of cover-ups and thrust into the spotlight along with his always sharp-witted and smart wife, Mo,” said Robbie Pickering, showrunner of the long-awaited series.

Sean Penn plays John Mitchell

“Gaslit” is a modern take on the Watergate scandal that focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal., from Nixon’s underlings, to the deranged fanatics who help commit his crimes, to the tragic whistleblowers who brought down the entire rotten enterprise. The story will focus on Martha Mitchell, played by Julia Roberts. Martha is a celebrity Arkansas socialite and wife of Nixon’s faithful attorney general, John Mitchell, played by Sean Penn. Despite his party affiliation, he is the first person to publicly sound the alarm over Nixon’s involvement in Watergate, causing both the Presidency and his personal life to unravel. As Attorney General, John Mitchell is the most trusted advisor and best friend of Nixon. Temperamental, foul-mouthed and ruthless, but hopelessly in love with his famous wife, he will be forced to choose between Martha and the President.

Julia Roberts as Martha Mitchell

In addition to Roberts and Penn, the limited series also stars dan stevens like John Dean Betty Gilpin as Mo Dean, Shea Whighham as G. Gordon Liddy and Darby Camp What Marty Mitchell.

“The idea of ​​this project has always been to give more humanity to this topic and thus be able to count a much more enriching and accessible story than the standard type of male-led political dramas of that era. Audiences will be able to experience an extraordinary set of performances led by Julia Roberts, in this exciting story of marriages, love, betrayal and finally hopePickering added.

“Gaslit” is based on the first season of the “Slow Burn” podcast.critically acclaimed, created and produced by Robbie Pickering. Matt Ross directs the series and is executive producer of it.

