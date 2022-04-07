Julia Roberts and Sean Penn unrecognizable in the first Gaslit trailer

At the winter 2022 press tour of the Television Critics Association (TCA) from the United States, Starzplay presented the first trailer of the series “gaslit”which will be released on sunday april 24 in Europe, Latin America and the United States simultaneously.

Gaslit It’s the part of the Watergate scandal story you haven’t been told. At the center of this story is Martha Mitchell, an unlikely informant who becomes the first person to publicize such a scandal only to end up being the target of a vicious smear campaign by the White House and her own husband, Attorney General John Mitchell. There’s also John Dean, an excellent administration attorney who is drawn into this story of cover-ups and thrust into the spotlight along with his always sharp-witted and smart wife, Mo,” said Robbie Pickering, showrunner of the long-awaited series.

