Juan David Borrero at the 2022 Oscars after-party

Actors, actresses, socialites and other artists did not miss the great Oscar 2022 ‘afterparty’ organized by Vanity Fair. the supermodel Jasmine Tookes and Juan David Borrero, son vice president of Ecuador, were not lacking. The photos were shared by Tookes on his Instagram account.

And it is that the celebration of the Oscar 2022 it did not end at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. After the emotional and controversial moments that occurred in the 94th edition of the awards of the Academycelebrities flocked to the legendary Vanity Fair after party.

What happens there?

Glamor and sophistication are reinvented with costume changes made by the most acclaimed stars of film and music. For this reason, the red carpet of the film industry awards is only the first look at the trends that the most relevant designers propose on the stylistic stage.

We share some of the postcards in which even Ecuador estivo present, along with celebrities such as Anya Taylor-Joy, Natalie Portman, Camila Morrone, Emily Ratajkowski and others.

