Johnny Depp: where they call me, I go

Where they call me, I go

Since falling out of favor in the United States following his rocky divorce from lackluster actress Amber Heard, Johnny Depp (Owensboro, Kentucky, 1963) is up for whatever they throw at him in Europe. He was recently in Barcelona, ​​where he dedicated himself to being late for all his appointments with the press and asking to be taken to see the Guernica, which is not in my beloved city, as everyone knows except him. He will soon return to Spain to receive the Donostia award granted by the San Sebastián festival, although this award has not been to the liking of CIMA, the association of Spanish women filmmakers, I am afraid that considering him a machista through and through who, in theory, once got out of hand when he was separating from his relative (who, by the way, has taken the opportunity to bleed him badly with the divorce).

I do not intend to excuse the (supposedly) violent attitude of Mr. Depp, but I would like to introduce some concepts at this juncture (as Woody Allen used to say in BroadwayDanny Rose): Johnny likes to drink and smoke joints, which is bad, recreational activities that sometimes cause annoying changes of character; Amber Heard is bisexual and, while she was married to Depp, she didn’t stop seeing women as funny, which our man was slightly mad about; Between her sapphic dalliances and his French toast, it seems that saucepans (or mobile phones) flew at home with some frequency, and it also seems that, during one of those tanganas, Johnny threw a blunt object at Amber that did some pupa (although not much). Apart from that incident drunk, there are no more signs of Mr. Depp’s alleged violence, but in the Me Too era it didn’t take long for him to become a kind of macho monster. The statements in his defense by his ex-wife, Vanessa Paradis, or one of his ex-girlfriends, Winona Ryder, were of no use, who affirmed that Johnny had always behaved with them like a gentleman. From one day to the next, the actor went on to join the list of Hollywood monsters, so now he’s rather out of a job and with half his fortune in the hands of Miss Heard, who later I think also managed to hit him a good I pinch Elon Musk. That is why we have it in Spain every two times three. Or that he produces a documentary for his disastrous friend shane mcgowan, the former leader of the Pogues. Or that he dedicates himself to accepting any invitation made to him from any festival in the world.

Sometime in the 90’s I had a conversation of about three quarters of an hour with Mr. Depp and I had a great time (although it is also true that I had just interviewed Kurt Russell and Val Kilmer, two of the most boring actors of all time). He was a nice guy with a sense of humor who went from one topic to another in an erratic, but entertaining way. Obviously, I can’t say that I know him as if I had given birth to him, but I’ve always had the feeling that there is something that squeaks in the accusations of his ex-wife the pesetera and in the black legend that has fallen on him. Although it should not be ruled out that I am also a shitty macho, as much as I refuse to believe it.