John Cazale, the moving end of the best supporting actor in history

Monday 3 AM. The phone rings at Stephen Cazale’s. Call who was going to be his sister-in-law, meryl streep. As feared, this is bad news: his brother John, one of the greatest actors of his generation, has just died of cancer at the age of 42. It is March 13, 1978. His last film, The Sniper, would be released in December. In 1979, he would win the Oscar for Best Picture. John Cazale he made only five feature films, and all were nominated by the Academy in that category. A record reached in a tragic way.

And what movies: the first two parts of The Godfather and in between, The Conversation, all directed by Francis Ford Coppola. In 1975, dog afternoonby Sidney Lumet, and finally, The Sniper, under the command of Michael Cimino. Five fundamental films of the decade, surrounded by –and getting the best out of– colleagues such as Al Pacino, Gene Hackman or Robert De Niro.

Unfairly, Cazale only received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor for dog afternoon.

As the 2009 documentary argues I Knew It Was You. Rediscovering John Cazale by displaying a photo of yourself on The Godfather to passers-by in Manhattan, their roles are better known than their names.

Cazale was born on August 12, 1935 in Revere, eight kilometers from Boston, in the state of Massachusetts, son of a housewife and a coal seller that for his work he was constantly on the road.

His paternal grandfather, Giovanni Casale, was born in Genoa and arrived in New York illiterate: faced with the rigors of immigration, he wrote his last name with z.



John Cazale with Al Pacino in The Godfather saga,

Al Pacino’s partner

Cazale trained as an actor at Oberlin College in Ohio and then at Boston University.to finally move to New York with a view to dedicating himself to acting.

While waiting for the big moment, he had various jobs, such as a photographer and a taxi driver. During his time as a messenger for Standard Oil, he met another hopeful: Al Pacino.

“The first time I saw John, I immediately thought he was very interesting,” Pacino recalled in the magazine. Entertainment Weekly. “Everyone was always around him because he had a very nice way of expressing himself.”

The years passed, and Pacino found himself in Provincetown, also Massachusetts, working on a play by Israel Horovitz, The Indian Wants the Bronx. And who had been chosen to play the Indian? John Cazale. There, in a community house, they met again. They would work together ever since.

“John won the Obie. I won the Obie. The play won the Obie,” Pacino says in the documentary, referring to the award for off-Broadway plays. “All I wanted was to work with him for the rest of my life. He was my partner in acting.”Pacino remarked.

The Sixties were ending, and Cazale, outside the theater, had only appeared in a short film from 1962, The American Way, and only once on television. Cazale, in addition to working in the repertoire of the Long Wharf theater company, continued to be part of several Horovitz plays in the off. For the 1971 revival of Line (for which he, too, had won an Obie), his co-star Richard Dreyfuss invited producer Fred Roos, who was casting for the godfatheror. He wanted me to see Cazale.

Roos thought he had found Fredo, Vito Corleone’s middle son, and natural successor to the clan after the murder of his brother Sonny. He took Coppola to see if he agreed, who approved on the spot: “He had warmth and tenderness, all the qualities that he had wanted in Fredo.and I thought an audition was not necessary.”

Cazale composes a character not only tragic, but pathetic; he clumsy both to use a revolver to defend his father when his life is attempted and to move in Las Vegas against the interests of his own family, almost without realizing it. And behind that, a certain fragility.

According to Robyn Goodman, theatrical producer and friend of Cazale’s, he was convinced that it was necessary to get to the pain of the character in order to understand his motivations and build it from there. Israel Horovitz conjectured that Cazale worked with the anxieties of a childhood with an absent and at the same time authoritarian father.

Coppola wrote a role for him in the cult film The conversationmade between the two Godfathers, as the assistant – who also cut himself alone – of the protagonist, played by Gene Hackman.

“He was extremely intense as an actor,” declared the Oscar winner for Contact in Franceanother figure who maintains that Cazale led others to give their best.

On The Godfather 2nd part, the role of Fredo is expanded, being a fundamental part of the plot arc. Fredo betrays his brother, although without knowing that he would endanger Michael’s life. “I knew it was you, Fredo. You broke my heart,” Michael tells her, as he gives her the kiss of death, in the midst of the Cuban Revolution.

By then, the empathy generated by Cazale is sky high. “I played these characters that you shouldn’t like, but you like them,” would say Sam Rockwell, who won the Oscar for best supporting actor for Three ads for a crime.

Pacino introduced her to Meryl Streep. Cazale settled down and went to live with her. But the happiness was short-lived. He soon began to cough up blood.



John Cazale and Meryl Streep, a couple of pure talent.

Between film and film, he continued to work in theater. With Pacino she made two more works: an adaptation of The resistible rise of Arturo Uiby Bertolt Brecht in 1975, and, in 1976, The Local Stigmatic, which Pacino would later take to the movies. According to Pacino, for Cazale “career, business or anything, it didn’t matter much. What mattered were the boards and the passion”.

Pacino was also instrumental in landing Cazale the co-star in dog afternoon. Based on the hostage-taking during a bank robbery in 1972, the role physique of Salvatore Naturile did not fit with that of Cazale: he had died before the age of 20 and Cazale was around 39; that’s why Sidney Lumet originally thought of a much younger actor. He added him to Cazale out of respect for Pacino. He was surprised: “It was an extraordinary connection,” he said of the interaction between the two performers.

On an afternoon in 1976, Cazale and Pacino got together for a chat in Manhattan. The first, who, despite his lack of looks, they never count, lacked a beautiful woman next to him, told him: “I met the best actress that ever existed.” It was Meryl Streepwho was performing in Central Park with him, in Shakespeare’s play measure for measure.

“He didn’t look like anyone I’d ever met,” she recalled. on I Knew It Was You. “It was the kind of humanity of him, the curiosity of him for people, the compassion of him.” “She was crazy about him, and he was crazy about her,” Pacino summed up. “They had found each other.” Cazale settled down and they began to live together.

The happiness was short-lived. One night in 1977, John, his brother Stephen, and Meryl went to Chinatown for dinner. At one point, Cazale began spitting blood. He had lung cancer, the product of having been a heavy smoker. “He had this terrible diagnosis, but there was a lot of hope,” Streep recalled. In April, she said goodbye to the theater with the preview performance of the Greek classic Agamemnon.

Robert De Niro put up money to ensure that Cazale, already very ill, could film The Sniper, since no one wanted to sign health insurance for him.



The Sniper, the latest film by John Cazale.

the goodbye film

One last role remained: that of Stan, part of a group of village friends who are never the same again after some of them go to Vietnam.

Three people made it possible for Cazale to say goodbye filming The Sniper. Director Michael Cimino moved all the scenes with him early in the schedule, while Meryl Streep accepted a role just to be near him. And Robert De Niro, the protagonist, put money to guarantee any eventuality, since nobody wanted to sign a medical insurance for Cazale.

“Bob De Niro helped John. He never told me because he is a very generous person, ”said Streep, while De Niro discreetly limited himself to saying:“ He was sicker than we thought, but I wanted him to be ”.

“It was real, there was no forced acting in John,” praised De Niro, “so you could relate and interact in a very strong way.” Until the end, Cazale gave his best in front of cameras and helped others do the same.

John Cazale tried everything in his power, but the disease had already spread. When he died, Meryl Streep was with him in the hospital. “The most amazing thing was seeing Meryl through all of this and the way she was with him by her side through the whole thing,” Pacino said.

Skinny, big-headed, and sickly-looking even when healthy, John Cazale was the anti-James Dean., another actor with a brief but influential filmography. There was nothing glamorous about his death. While Dean had a good look and had copied Marlon Brando and Montgomery Clift, Cazale began and ended in himself, in that sad look from which he shone and shone.