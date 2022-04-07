JLo vs Ana de Armas: the photo that drives Ben Affleck crazy in a classic

Jennifer López begins her love story, while Ana de Armas went down in history, but they assure that Ben Affleck has a particular taste for classic cars from a tentative pose that both actresses casually did. Keep reading…

April 07, 2022 04:21 a.m.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Without a doubt, they are the couple of the moment, whose news does not escape the eye of their fans or the media, waiting for the most desired news by their admirers of a possible marriage at the door before the preparations for a new home, among other details.

Although their love story was written many years ago, this reboot is simply charming, as many show the emotion of seeing them together. like that time in the car where the couple generated multiple reactions to their happy faces at meeting again.

Beyond acting and music, the singer’s silhouette has always been a trend on social networks, especially when he poses in different convertible classic cars that several followers claim could light the flame of the American actor.

Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck

Coincidentally, Ana de Armasone of the most spectacular actresses in Hollywood and former partner of Benalso has pictures posing in vintage vehicles showing its automotive side from the most sophisticated.

Both public figures have captivated the big screen and the camera lens under the same style, red hue of their exclusive transport and with similar poses that several fans assure it may be Ben Affleck’s favorite form that appeals to him the most.

Ana de Armas with Ben Affleck

+ Look at the pictures and compare:

Ana de Armas in a red classic car