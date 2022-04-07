Jessica Chastain: Oscar for Best Actress 2022 for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

Few categories were more open at the 2022 Oscar Awards than the one that awarded Best Actress, an award with a high-level cast of applicants, but without any outstanding favorite beforehand. Frances McDormand looking for a successor. The American actress who asserted her favorite status in the 2021 edition, won the statuette thanks to her impeccable performance in Nomadland to be part of the small group of interpreters, along with meryl streep and ingrid bergman, who have won three statuettes. only surpassed by Katharine Hepburnwith a repoker of awards.

This year penelope cruz copabaat least for the Spanish public, much of the interest aroused by the ceremony, and the actress from Alcobendas was as much a favorite as anyone else to win the Oscar for Parallel Mothers, which already earned her the Volpi Cup for best actress in Venice. However, she did not have it easy at all in her race to glory as Jessica Chastainby Tammy Faye’s eyes, Olivia Colemanby the dark daughter, Nicole Kidman by Being the Ricardos and Kristen Stewartby spencercompeted with the Spanish.

But finally it couldn’t be and Jessica Chastainwho in recent weeks had climbed positions among the favorites, has won the statuette to the third, after his nominations for Help (2012) and The darkest night (2013). And it is that the victory of the actress cannot be branded as a surprise after winning the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards.

Tammy Faye’s eyes is a biopic that focuses on the rise, fall, and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. In the 70s and 80s, Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker, built a true empire thanks to their messages of love, acceptance and prosperity, but there is always a dark side and financial irregularities, rivalries, intrigues and scandals caused the fall unfortunately for the couple.

