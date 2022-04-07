Jessica Chastain: Oscar for Best Actress 2022 for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

Few categories were more open at the 2022 Oscar Awards than the one that awarded Best Actress, an award with a high-level cast of applicants, but without any outstanding favorite beforehand. Frances McDormand looking for a successor. The American actress who asserted her favorite status in the 2021 edition, won the statuette thanks to her impeccable performance in Nomadland to be part of the small group of interpreters, along with meryl streep and ingrid bergman, who have won three statuettes. only surpassed by Katharine Hepburnwith a repoker of awards.

This year penelope cruz copabaat least for the Spanish public, much of the interest aroused by the ceremony, and the actress from Alcobendas was as much a favorite as anyone else to win the Oscar for Parallel Mothers, which already earned her the Volpi Cup for best actress in Venice. However, she did not have it easy at all in her race to glory as Jessica Chastainby Tammy Faye’s eyes, Olivia Colemanby the dark daughter, Nicole Kidman by Being the Ricardos and Kristen Stewartby spencercompeted with the Spanish.

But finally it couldn’t be and Jessica Chastainwho in recent weeks had climbed positions among the favorites, has won the statuette to the third, after his nominations for Help (2012) and The darkest night (2013). And it is that the victory of the actress cannot be branded as a surprise after winning the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards.

Tammy Faye’s eyes is a biopic that focuses on the rise, fall, and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. In the 70s and 80s, Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker, built a true empire thanks to their messages of love, acceptance and prosperity, but there is always a dark side and financial irregularities, rivalries, intrigues and scandals caused the fall unfortunately for the couple.

Data sheet

Original Title: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Year: 2021

Duration: 126 min.

Country: United States

Directed by: Michael Showalter

Screenplay: Abe Sylvia

Music: Theodore Shapiro

Photography: Mike Gioulakis

Cast: Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Vincent D’Onofrio, Cherry Jones, Sam Jaeger, Fredric Lehne, Gabriel Olds, Chandler Head, Mark Wystrach, Lindsay Ayliffe, Dan Johnson, Louis Cancelmi, Randy Havens.

Production Company: Searchlight Pictures, Freckle Films, Odd Lot Entertainment, Semi-Formal Productions. Distributor: Searchlight Pictures

Genre: Drama | Biographical. Religion. 1970s. 1980s. Television.

Oscar winners for best actress in the 21st century

Actress Film Year
Jessica Chastain Tammy Faye’s eyes 2022
Frances McDormand Nomadland 2021
Renée Zellweger judy 2020
Olivia Coleman The favourite 2019
Frances McDormand Three billboards outside 2018
Emma Stone La La Land 2017
Brie Larson The room 2016
Julianne Moore Always Alice 2015
Cate Blanchett Blue Jasmine 2014
Jennifer Lawrence The good side of things 2013
meryl streep The woman of iron 2012
Natalie Portman Black Swan 2011
Sandra Bullock The Blindside 2010
Kate Winslet The reader 2009
Marion Cotillard Life in Pink: Edith Piaf 2008
Helen Mirren The Queen 2007
Reese witherspoon on the tightrope 2006
Hillary Swank million dollar Baby 2005
Charlize Theron Monster 2004
Nicole Kidman The hours 2003
Halle Berry Monster’s Ball 2002
Julia Roberts Erin Brockovich 2001
Hillary Swank boys don’t cry 2000

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker