Jennifer Lopez: the truth behind her morning beauty routine and the secrets she hides | Instagram | celebrity | United States | USA | USA | Videos | nnda | nnni | PEOPLE

Jennifer Lopez not only stands out for her important roles on the big screen, her successful songs or her relationship with Ben Affleck , but millions of followers do not stop highlighting her worked figure and the beauty of her natural face. As she is used to by her fans, she again used her social media to reveal the truth behind her morning beauty routine. Here all the details about your skin care diary and the importance of including “affirmations that feed my soul”, because he knows that as long as one is well inside, this will be reflected on the outside.

Through a shared video on your account @jlo on Instagram, he took the step by step to achieve a luminous glow that impacts more than one at 52 years old. The material was recorded after getting out of the shower and the actress appears in a bathrobe and with a fresh face.

JLo’s morning beauty routine

“I don’t have any special lighting or anything, this is just morning light. I don’t have any special filters here, this is my face.”start by explaining Jennifer Lopez.

After this, he reveals that in his bathroom he keeps a box with valuable affirmation cards and that he takes one out every day to fill himself with good energy and thus face his day in the best way. “First I feed my mind. My soul, with an affirmation. Not looking at the phone yet, just preparing myself well for the day with the right intentions and the right thoughts. Being positive”assured.

“We are going to decide to stay happy, no matter what. That is a promise you make to yourself. I am going to be happy. It depends on me: my success and my happiness”says the singer of “Jenny from the Block” after making the statement by Helen Keller.

Jennifer Lopez was shown with her face washed, in a bathrobe and detailing each step of her morning beauty routine. (Photo: @jlo / Instagram)

What beauty products does Jennifer Lopez use?

as published People , Jennifer Lopez She also revealed the products she uses every morning from her exclusive beauty line JLo Beauty, which launched in 2021.

Showing off without makeup and with her hair pulled back, Ben Affleck’s girlfriend assured that first “I washed with my cleanser” ‘That Hit Single Cleanser’ facial. Then apply ‘That JLO Glow’ serum to follow the next step which is ‘That Big Screen Broad Spectrum-SPF 30 Moisturizer’ sunscreen.

“Sunscreen is very important and has been one of my beauty secrets since I was a teenager. Your mom puts it on you when you’re a baby to protect your skin from the sun, and I continued it into adulthood, and it was a game changer. Now I am protected and ready to face whatever the day brings.”said.

For one “additional moisturizing” put some eye cream under them. The chosen product is ‘That Fresh Take Eye Cream’ from her beauty line.