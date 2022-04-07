Jennifer Lopez decrees that baggy jeans are worn with visible boxers

Jennifer Lopez He is in the best moment of his life. He is dominating urban music with great collaborations, he made a movie with Maluma and in the most unexpected turn of events of all, he’s back with Ben Affleck. Yes, JLo is having a great year. When we talk about his style, he has not been left behind either.

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez is a fashion chameleon. No style is ruled out. For JLo, and her talented team of stylists, the sky is the limit. So it is not surprising to see her accompanying Ben Affleck to pick up their children from school with the button-up shirt and the flared jeans most basic of all, so that, a few hours later, we see her sheathed in a pencil skirt and ones stiletto heels heart attack to attend some talk show at night. Among all these styles, that of a modern mother and that of a Hollywood star, there is one that we cannot fail to mention, since it is the one that best defines her: urban music singer. Precisely, the last outfit that she showed on her networks is proof that, no matter how many years pass, JLo will always be Jenny from the Block.

How does Jennifer Lopez wear baggy jeans with exposed boxers?

Jennifer Lopez you can have in your closet all the types of jeans that we can imagine, from the flaredwhat do you look amazing with platform shoesuntil the cargo pants who have returned direct from the 2000s (JLo He has not hesitated for a second to receive them back in his closet). But you have to admit that among all these designs, there is one that suits you best: the baggy jeans that are in trend 2022. Yes, hip, baggy and in a light blue color. We could swear that the brilliant mind that made these jeans he did it thinking of JLo.

How is the Latin singer doing in 2022? With boxer shorts in sight. And because she wouldn’t, at 52 years old, Jennifer Lopez she still looks better than ever and wears this combination of garments with absolute confidence. If we also look at the white crop top and the pink faux fur jacket that the singer is also wearing, it only remains to admit that of all its fashion facets, this version hip hop is the one that best fits the personality of JLothe queen of the bronx.