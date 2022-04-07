Jennifer Lawrence reveals her favorite TikTok videos

Jennifer Lawrence credit: Bang Showbiz

Actress Jennifer Lawrence, who gave birth to her first child a few weeks ago, is in a very busy stage of her life as a result of her newly released responsibilities in motherhood. However, from time to time the interpreter can enjoy the occasional moment of relaxation thanks to her mobile phone and her fondness for the short and fun videos on the TikTok platform.

On one occasion, the Oscar-winning artist confessed that she had her own account on the social network, although she only uses it to view content and has no intention of publishing her own creations. In fact, Jennifer has now revealed that she only watches videos of adorable animals, and that she has a particular fascination for young goats.

In conversation with Netflix’s ‘Present Company’ podcast, the 31-year-old actress has also revealed that the algorithm that selects those recordings that are most suitable for her does not stop sending her cooking recipes and endless examples of country life. This is due, among other reasons, to the fact that Jennifer is a great admirer of the ‘tiktoker’ Rebecca Pyle, who shares in her account all kinds of experiences linked to her life on a farm in Missouri.

Part of her penchant for goats is explained by the fact that Rebecca recently documented the birth of three adorable pups on her profile. One of them, Ruthie, took a little longer than her sisters to hold on to her four legs, but she finally fulfilled her goal and left the interpreter very excited.