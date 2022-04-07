Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence She is one of the most sought after actresses in Hollywood. The Oscar-winning actress is about to start promoting Don’t Look Up (Don’t Look Up), the film directed by Adam McKay which has a luxury cast. However, Lawrence has more news to share with his followers.

As reported in the last few hours, Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant. The 31-year-old interpreter is expecting her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney. The news was revealed by People magazine, who confirmed the information through Lawrence’s representatives.

Jennifer Lawrence with her husband Cooke Maroney

Lawrence and Maroney They met in June 2018 and got engaged in February of the next year. They got married in October 2019 in a private ceremony in Rhode Island. The wedding had about 150 guests including some celebrities such as Adele, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner and Emma Stone.

Long ago, the protagonist of The Hunger Games She talked about her husband and assured that she felt lucky to share her life with him. When asked about what attracted her most to the art dealer, the actress assured that “He is the best human being I have ever met”.

At the moment it has not transpired how many months Lawrence is or when he expects the arrival of his first child. As for his career, in the month of December comes the tape Don’t Look Up, which premieres on Netflix. Plus there’s the feature film. Red, White and Water, whose release date is scheduled for 2022.

In recent times there were several actresses who made their transition to motherhood. Emma Stone gave birth to her first daughter in March this year, as did Scarlett Johansson, who became the mother of a child in July. It was also recently known that alice vikander was a mother with her husband, the actor Michael Fassbender.