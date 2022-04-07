Jason Momoa Reveals First ‘Fast & Furious 10’ Details – Movie News

Jason Momoa is already part of Vin Diesel’s family in ‘Fast and Furious’, so he has revealed a few details about his still secret character.

Last year, in the middle of a pandemic, he premiered fast and furious 9 becoming the most incoherent and smoking movie in the franchise, although it seemed impossible to achieve after Vin Diesel caused a car to fly from one building to another in Dubai during the events of Fast and furious 7. Despite how unlikely they have become, the public seems to enjoy them, as they will have 2 more premieres, in which they will include Jason Momoa.

So far we know very little about fast and furious 10, some details that have been revealed are that will premiere in May 2023, with the eleventh and final film coming soon after. justin lin redirects both parts, and the actor from Aquaman will be the villain followed by the fan favorite Suicide Squad Daniela Melchior.

With so little information it is difficult to know what Diesel and his gang of creatives are up to, however, the actor who became known in Game of Thrones loosened his tongue a bit about his experience working on the popular franchise, and specifically how much he enjoyed his scenes with Charlize Theron, the true villain of the story, these were his statements to ET during the red carpet Ambulance:

It’s amazing. It is beyond my understanding. I was able to film with some really great people that I had never had the pleasure of working with. I did it with Charlize first, which makes me really excited. She is amazing. Then go to some cool places. Obviously working with the entire cast. But yeah, I’m excited to be working with Vin. I am excited to work with Charlize.

Today the popular industry of Hollywood can be measured in: or you’ve been with Marvel Studios or some Super Hero movie, or you’ve been on Fast and Furious. Jason Momoa is in the lead and is already part of both categories, as are La Roca and John Cena with Black Adam and peacemaker respectively.

As mentioned, there are still not enough details to know what will happen to Toreto’s family and what trouble they will get into now, but They already went to space, so anything crazy is possible.