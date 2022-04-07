Janick Maceta: album by Lady Gaga and Tony Bennet in which he worked, triumphed at the Grammy ATMP | shows

The ex Miss PeruJanick Maceta, celebrated the success of the album by Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett in the last edition of the Grammys, held on the last Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Los Angeles, United States.

And it is that the musical piece, “love for sale”, won the statuette in two categories of the most important music awards: best traditional pop vocal album and best album production, non-classical . In addition to being nominated for the most important award of the night: album of the year.

During the gala, Lady Gaga made a heartfelt interpretation of two songs from the album, in addition to being introduced by Tony Benett, in a pre-recorded video, after the singer announced his retirement last year. “Love for sale” was the star’s last musical work. The jury of I am Kids he worked on this project in New York City where he resided before entering local show business. It is important to emphasize that Janick Maceta is a sound engineer.

Janick Maceta, in addition to being a former beauty queen, is a sound engineer. PHOTO: Instagram / Janick Maceta

He received congratulations from Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid

Cassandra Sanchez de Lamadrid He did not hesitate to show all his support for Janick in this new victory. As is known, both maintain a very close friendship, which was strengthened when they worked together during their period as Miss Peru. “Bravo @janickmaceta! Making Peru shine on another important international platform”, said Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid after the recognition.

In turn, it was learned that Maceta also worked on the soundtrack of the film “West Side Story”, by renowned filmmaker steven spielbergwhich triumphed in the Golden Globes as best comedy or musical film. The award-winning feature film was also nominated for the awards oscars 2022 competing in the category of best film.