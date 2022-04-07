Jada Pinkett Smith: who is August Alsina, the boyfriend she had while married to Will Smith | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

After the scandal that took place in the Oscar Awards 2022when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for making a joke of his wife, a new character has decided to touch the heartstrings of the Hollywood star with the launch of a musical theme that would be related to Jada Pinkett Smith and the extramarital affair they had.

The person in question is August Alsinaa musician whose name rose to fame on June 30, 2020when he stated that Will Smith granted him permission to have a romantic relationship with his wife Jada. These statements took the public by surprise, because until then it was believed that the Smiths had one of the strongest relationships in the artistic world.

A day after Alsina’s revelation, Pinkett’s representative denied everything; however, everything changed on July 10 of that same year, when the mother of Jaden and Willow confirmed on an episode of his talk show ‘Red Table Talk‘ having been in a relationship for four and a half years when she became estranged from her current husband.

Jada Koren Pinkett-Smith is an American actress, producer, director, singer, songwriter and businesswoman (Photo: Angela Weiss / AFP)

WHO IS AUGUST ALSINA?

August Anthony Alsina was born on September 3, 1992 in New Orleans, United States. His life has been colored by tragedy, he grew up with a father and stepfather addicted to crack, and although he moved after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 to have a better future, the news of his father’s death came soon after and it did not happen much so that he had problems with his mother and was kicked out of the house.

In 2010 he faced the death of his older brother, Melvin La’Branch III, who was shot to death. This event marked his life and made him move to Atlanta, where he devoted himself fully to music.

August Alsina became a trend in social networks after learning of the romance he had with Jada Pinkett (Photo: August Alsina / Instagram)

His musical career

Although he does not come from a family of musicians, Alsina has a strong passion for this art that led him to show his first steps through YouTube in 2007, when he was only 14 years old. His musical genre is R&B, although he sometimes fuses it with hip-hop, and his musical influences are Chris Brown, Usher and Lyfe Jennings.

In 2012, he released his first mixtape titled ‘The Product’, followed by ‘The Product 2′ and ‘Downtown: Life Under the Gun’. One of his most popular works took place in 2020, when she released her third album ‘The Product III: State of Emergency’along with a type of five-part documentary detailing his life, family and health experiences, as well as his affair with the actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

The autoimmune disease you suffer from

In 2017, August revealed that he suffers from a serious autoimmune disease that attacks his liver. This condition has caused him various problems, such as the time he collapsed while he was giving a concert in 2014. Likewise, five years later he used his social networks to tell that he was hospitalized after suffering a loss of mobility.

“We are doing a lot of tests and they say that I have some damaged nerves throughout my body”wrote.

His relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith

After Jada confirmed the facts, she called hers “a different kind of mess”. Although the musician said that he had permission from the family to tell about the relationship, Jada and Will denied it, but later (Jada) affirmed that perhaps Alsina perceived it as permission because they “they parted amicably”.

At this stage, the female stated that she wanted to “cure” the young man, however, she soon realized that she had to see for herself first. For its part, in 2020 August launched the theme “Entanglements”where it expresses: “You left your man just to be with me and break his heart”alluding to their love story.

HOW DID AUGUST ALSINA AND JADA PINKETT SMITH MEET?

The singer met the actress in 2015, during his children’s concert in London, and there they became friends. A year ago, Alsina started an addiction to painkillers after falling off the stage, which she told Jade, in a way, asking for help. Will Smith’s wife found out that she was abusing Percocet and she promised to help him, but they didn’t count on their relationship gradually turning romantic.

Jada Smith with August Alsina and their children, at the beginning of the relationship (Photo; August Alsina / Instagram)

WHY WILL SMITH SLAPPED CHRIS ROCK?

Chris Rock took the stage at the Academy Awards to present the award for documentary film, the screenwriter made some comments that made the audience laugh but made the mistake of mentioning the wife of Will Smith.

Since Jada’s style involves shaved hair, Rock told her that he couldn’t wait to see her in a new version of “G.I. Jane” (the character in the tape wears the same look). At that moment, everyone burst out laughing including Will; however, his wife took it badly and when he noticed her, she had no qualms about interrupting Chris to slap him.

