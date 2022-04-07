“It was a big shock”: Kris Jenner spoke about the transition of Caitlyn Jenner

UNITED STATES-. On Wednesday, April 6 at night, Chris Jenner had a candid conversation with robin roberts in a special interview segment to promote the new reality show the kardashians. During the talk, the businesswoman spoke about the transition from Caitlyn Jenner and the way the Kardashian/Jenner clan reacted to that moment.

roberts recalled the marriage Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, and asked the businesswoman where her relationship with the sports star, with whom she was married for 22 years, currently stands. The former couple had two daughters, Kendall, 26, and Kylie, 24. “We’re fine. If we are friends. And I see her when she’s at a family gathering, so, you know, she calms down a lot,” the mogul replied.

Chris Jenner He also recalled his family’s reaction to the transition from Caitlyn Jenner. “I think it was a big shock. It’s a scary thing because you don’t know anything about it. It’s a subject that I never thought I would have to deal with directly or confront or be understanding. Something that I did not know, understand, ”said the tycoon. The ex-partner announced her separation in October 2013.

Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner managed to have a good relationship

Two years after their separation, Caitlyn Jenner publicly stated that she was transgender. Years later, when the sports star released the memoir of him in 2017, the former couple distanced themselves for a short period of time. In his book, he claimed that Chris Jenner knew more about her gender identity crisis than she claims, which created a rift in the family.

The last time Chris Jenner I speak of Caitlyn Jenner It was last year, during an interview for WSJ magazine. In this, the businesswoman said that both have a good relationship, in addition to mentioning that her transition was a shock for her. “We are very respectful between us, she is the father of two of my children, and that says a lot,” said the businesswoman.