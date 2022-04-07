It is not a joke! Alfonso Herrera will play Batman in a new series

Over the years manyrecognized actors they have interpreted Batman, the famous DC Comics superhero. The names have since George Clooney, Michael Keaton, Christian Bale and Robert Pattinson, Added to this famous list is the name of a Mexican.

It may interest you: Holy Batigordas! We tell you where to find these super chubby pork rinds

And it’s not a joke, a compatriot will be in charge of giving life to ‘The Bat Man’ in a nnew series what are they preparing Warner Bros and DC.

The new Batman is Mexican

Many were surprised when it was announced that Alfonso Herrera will be in charge of playing Batman in a new series that will be released in Spotify.

The project that they are carrying out together with Spotify, Warner Bros. and DC Comics, is called ‘Batman Unearthed‘ and it will be aseries in podcast format. This proposal is becoming very popular on the internet and we will see how the public accepts this new version of the ‘Dark Knight’.

It may interest you: Does ‘Batman’ have narcissistic personality disorder?

The news that the former RBD will be the protagonist of this seriesand was confirmed by the actor himself, who with a brief message announced that the release date of this project It will be next May 3 andn the well-known music and podcast streaming platform.

Unfortunately we are left with the desire that a mexican comes out on the big screen bringing Bruce Wayne to life. But perhaps the opportunity will come soon for another compatriot.

Premiere May 3.

https://t.co/X7mkoGKAqz – Alfonso Herrera (@ponchohd) April 5, 2022

From RBD to Gotham City

Many remember Alfonso Herrera for his participation in the soap opera RBD, besides being one of the members of the musical group that was called the same as this program.

But the actor’s career did not stay in the soap operas of Mexican open television. The Mexican has been making inroads little by little in Hollywood and has already worked on series like Sense 8 and ‘Ozarks‘, both Netflix productions.

It may interest you: ‘The Batman’: All the actors who have played the Batman

In addition to being an actor and singer, Herrera has experience performing dubbing for movies and animated series like ‘The Lorax’, ‘The Croods’, ‘Minions’ and ‘Saint Seya’.