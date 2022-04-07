“It can be very profitable over time”

The winner of two Oscars, George Clooneyand his wife, the famous human rights lawyer, amal clooneythey got married in 2014, and three years later they had their twins Alexander and Ella. Like most of the world, the family has gone through a very familiar quarantine. George has admitted that he took care of many of the household chores, whether it was putting on washing machines, doing the dishes, sewing clothes for his wife and his children, or cutting Alexander’s hair.

According ETAmal has said that apart from taking care of a lot of housework during the quarantine, George has also become the your children’s teacherbut of course, these are 4 years old, so what has George Clooney taught his little ones?

“Our children are 4 years old, and they were 2 1/2 when it started [la cuarentena] so they weren’t missing much. I didn’t have to teach them trigonometry at home“explained the actor.

“At the moment it is teaching jokes“Amal said. “But we’ll see if it develops,” to which George chimed in, “well, I think those lit can be very profitable over time“.





George Clooney and Amal | gtres

back to reality

It finally seems that the situation in the face of the pandemic is improving and Hollywood has noticed. The film industry is slowly making a comeback, and star schedules are refilling. With a father considered one of the best actors in the world, and a mother with many humanitarian issues to defend, the public wonders how the couple will organize to balance their personal and professional lives.

“It’s probably like a lot of families where both parents work,” says Amal. “I’m lucky because I have a couple who supports me a lot. And we move a lot, but we make up, and I feel very lucky“.

George Clooney will be very busy with the premiere of his new movie, ‘The bar of high hopes‘, an adaptation of the memory of J. R. Moehringer. In it we can see several stars like Ben AffleckTye Sheridan, Lily Rabe, and Christopher Lloyd. It will premiere on December 17 this year.

