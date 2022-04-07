Is there already a replacement for Ben Affleck? Sam Raimi Wants To Make A New Batman Movie – Movie News

Ben Affleck will return in ‘The Flash’ in what could be his last movie as the Dark Knight. And to add more tension, Sam Raimi has revealed his interest in directing a new Batman movie, is this the end of Batfleck?

If there is a version of the bat man that always had controversy around him, that was Ben Affleck’s. Unlike other Batman on the big screen like Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, Christian Bale or recently Robert Pattinson in batmanThey’ve all had individual movies and Batfleck could never pull it off. And when the two-time Oscar winner set out to write and direct an installment, his idea never came to fruition, so much so that they ended up canceling the project; if there was still a chance to see him in more movies, Sam Raimi could become the answer.

It all came up during a conversation with the magazine Empirewhere the director of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness confessed the love he has for the bat detective, so much so that he has raised his hand to direct an upcoming Batman movie on the big screen.

Ben Affleck will return as Batman in ‘The Flash’.







I’ve always liked Batman. If he ever saw the Bat-Signal in the air, he would run.

These statements could well generate a series of questions among the fandom, since Raimi was in charge of the trilogy of the Spiderman by Tobey Maguire, saga that marked a before and after for superhero movies. This was long before Iron Man, the first installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

And now he is about to return to the genre with one of the most ambitious films of the House of Ideas with Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen as its protagonists. If there is an actor capable of adapting a superhero story on the big screen and generating enormous expectations, it is Sam Raimi.

Although the future of Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne is still uncertain, we could very well have in The Flash his last appearance as the Dark Knight. Of course, there is still a long way to go to have a clear clue regarding the possibility of seeing Raimi join the DCEU with or without Affleck, But we must not leave these words of the director off our radar, who also advanced his interest in adapting the story of another DC avenger.

If I heard that deep, gurgling laugh of The Shadow coming out of the dark, I’d shyly walk outside too.

This character is also an avenger from the pages of DC Comics and was in charge of disarming the criminal gangs of New York from the shadows between the 30s and 40s. And that’s not all, for a while his identity was thought to be New Jersey playboy Lamont Cranston.. Doesn’t this story sound familiar to you?

And to close with a flourish, The Shadow saved a young Bruce Wayne from an attack by criminals, even years later he joined Batman to fight multiple villains, so theoretically, these two characters have crossed paths repeatedly and the statements of Sam Raimi as a director and collector of comics could have more relevance than they appear. Would you like Raimi to join forces with Ben Affleck or would you prefer another Batman story on the big screen?