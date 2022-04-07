Interview with the Vampire: first images of the AMC+ series

In December of last year the writer Anne Rice passed away, and behind her she left a literary work that has garnered many fans in recent decades; one of her most famous books, Interview with the Vampire (1976), was made into a movie by Neil Jordan in 1994, and very soon the AMC+ streaming service will launch a new version, now in series format, and we finally have official images of the characters.

Interview with the Vampire It was the first novel in the saga known as The Vampire Chronicles, and is about the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac, who tells his story to a journalist named Daniel Molloy; it was about an 18th century Lord who was turned into the undead by the vampire Lestat de Lioncourt, with whom Louis had a rather stormy relationship.

In accordance with Colliderin 2020 it was announced that AMC had acquired the rights to the saga The Vampire Chroniclesand the trilogy of Lives of the Mayfair Witchesfrom Anne Rice, and it was announced that they would be adapted into film and television projects. In 2021 it was confirmed that Interview with the Vampire It would have a first season with eight episodes.

The previous adaptation featured performances by Tom Cruise as Lestat, Brad Pitt as Louis, Kirsten Dunst as Claudia, Antonio Banderas as Armand, and Christian Slater as Daniel. The film has many fans and some consider it one of the best works on vampires that have been brought to the big screen, so the series has the difficult task of pleasing the fans of Interview with the Vampire – 61%.

Some important changes were announced long ago for the new version of Interview with the Vampire, starting with the fact that Louis will no longer be white; actor Jacob Anderson, best known for his role as Gray Worm on the hit HBO series Game of Thrones – 59%, is in charge of giving life to Louis, and Claudia is played by Bailey Bass.

Lestat, on the other hand, is still played by a white actor, this time it is Sam Reid, known for the miniseries Hatfields & McCoys and the film Waiting for the Barbarians – 51%. The first look at the series Interview with the Vampire We had it a few months ago in an AMC+ trailer released during the Super Bowl, but now we have very clear images showing Lestat and Louis at various points in the story, you can see them below:

In addition to Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid and Bailey Bassthe show features performances by assad zaman as Rashid, a minor character in the novels; and Eric Bogosian will play Daniel Molloy. At the moment there is not much information about the plot and the changes that it will have regarding the book, and there is no confirmed release date either, but it is expected to be released this year.

The figure of the vampire has fascinated the human being for a long time, there are records of stories about the undead that eat human flesh or blood for thousands of years, but most of the current vampires are indebted to two European novels from the 19th century , Carmillaby Sheridan Le Fanu, and draculaby Bram Stoker. The enormous number of adaptations that have been made of the novel by dracula they are proof of how much the vampire attracts audiences to this day.

Two years ago on BBC and Netflix a miniseries was released that told a new version of Dracula – 73%, updated to our time, and soon we will have a film about the character with Nicolas Cage in the role of Count Dracula. On the other hand, another feature film about Dracula is in development, by director Karyn Kusama, author of Diabólica Tentación – 42% and Destruction – 81%.

