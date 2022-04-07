Intel joins 600 companies leaving Russia

Photo : Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency ( Getty Images )

Intel will suspend all business operations in Russia in response to the country’s ongoing war against Ukraine, according to a company statement late Tuesday. The tech giant has approximately 1,200 employees in Russia.

“Intel continues to join the global community in condemning Russia’s war against Ukraine and calling for a speedy return to peace. Effective immediately, we have suspended all business operations in Russia. This follows our earlier decision to suspend all shipments to customers in Russia and Belarus,” Intel said in a released statement. on-line.

Intel’s departure from Russia follows at least 600 other companies that have left the country since the invasion, according to a tally by the Yale School of Management. Apple, Dell, Honda, Ikea and many others have decided to leave Russia because of the atrocities being committed in Ukraine.

Russia first invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what President Vladimir Putin described as a limited military operation to “de-Nazify” the country. But it was made quite clear from the start that Putin’s real goal was to take the whole of Ukraine by force.

“Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this war, in particular the people of Ukraine and neighboring countries and all those around the world with family, friends and loved ones in the region,” Intel said in a statement. .

“We are working to support all our employees in this difficult situation, including our 1,200 employees in Russia. We have also implemented business continuity measures to minimize disruption to our global operations.”

More than 4.2 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began, according to United Nations. Most of those refugees are in Poland, with the neighboring company currently hosting more than 2.4 million Ukrainians.

More recently, Russian troops leaving the city of Bucha allowed the world to see some of the atrocities committed there, including alleged war crimes and the killing of civilians. Many of the civilians had their hands tied behind their backs before they were shot, according to reports on the ground.