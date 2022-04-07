“I have not used the Internet for more than four years, I am happier and I feel more present” – Corriere.it

Since she no longer uses social media Selena Gomez is able to “get in touch with people better”: the singer, actress and entrepreneur said on the talk show “Good Morning America” ​​talking about her Wondermind platform for mental health

Selena Gomez is happier without social media. The singer and actress, during an interview with “Good Morning America”, the morning talk show of the ABC network, returned to talk about her mental health, a subject that is very dear to her and on which she has spoken several times. Gomez was a guest on the program to present her latest project, Wonderminda platform that offers free online resources for mental health, created together with mother Mandy Teefey and entrepreneur Daniella Pierson.

It has been years since the singer was called “the queen of Instagram”: her profile was the most followed in the world and on several occasions her photos have broken records of interactions. Then the celebrity went through a period away from social networks

(“A break from scrolling,” as he called it), even after his breakup with former historian Justin Bieber, hospitalization and kidney transplantation due to lupus, and from there he decided to use them with great thrift. Already in May 2019 he called them “dangerous and terrible for our generation”. The photographs and videos posted on his profile have become rarefied over time and are often linked to a project or a message, such as when he launched his make up brand inclusive Rare Beauty or more recently its platform Wondermind. “I haven’t used the internet and social media for four and a half years and this has completely changed my life. I am happiermore present and I can get in touch with people better, ”he said.

Selena Gomez, who will turn 30 in July, also said that being famous since childhood, because former Disney star, pushed her to make this decision: «Growing up in the spotlight has taught me so many things. I can’t believe that I’m mentally where I am just because I’ve made the decision to get out of this, because it’s not normal. ‘ And on the launch of the platform you said. “I just want people to be understood, heard and noticed. If I have to be famous for something I hope it’s the way I care about people. I couldn’t be happier to enter this new chapter “.