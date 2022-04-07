how, when and where can it be seen?

Next Saturday, April 30, the first solar eclipse of the year 2022 can be observed. According to the portal of National Geographic in Spanishthis astronomical event will be visible from the southeastern Pacific and in the southernmost region of South America.

Identified as ‘Saros 119’, a category that is determined by the periodicity and frequency of the event, this eclipse can happen up to five times a year, although it is not observable by all countries.

According to the media, astronomical projections indicate that the moment of greatest eclipse will occur when “the axis of the Moon’s shadow cone passes closest to the center of the Earth”, that is, four days before the satellite reaches its apogee, the furthest point from planet Earth.

Among the main viewers of this ‘space show’ The countries of southern South America will be present, such as Chile, Argentina, Uruguay and even some regions of Bolivia and Peru. It is estimated that it can be seen from 5:30 p.m.

Through this interactive map you can see the route that the satellite will take at the end of April.

As reported by the media Millennium, This will be the first of two solar eclipses that there will be this year in the world. The second will occur on October 25 and can be seen mainly in Europe, North Africa, the Middle East and West Asia. Added to these events are two lunar eclipses that will take place in 2022.

conjunction of heavenly bodies

During this month there will be different approaches called conjunctions, between different celestial bodies. The first happened on April 4, when Saturn and Mars could be seen rising together in the sky.

On April 24, Saturn will be in conjunction again, but this time with the Moon, 4.6º away to the north of the natural satellite. The next day, April 25, the same phenomenon will be presented, but with Mars, which will be located at 4.6º north of the moon. These last events cannot be perceived with the naked eye, since the geographical position of these last conjunctions occur during the day.

The Pink Moon Show

Named after the ancestral native cultures of the United States, this event is characterized by the particular color that adorns the sky on this night of the year. Also known as the Grass Moon or the Egg Moon, it is one of the most important astronomical phenomena that will occur in April 2022.

The pink moon can be seen in Colombia without the need for a telescope Photo: Getty Images

According to the National Geographic portal in Spanish, from April 16 it will appear in the celestial vault of the northern hemisphere and can be observed for a few more days.

According to NASA’s explanation, which cites the medium, the Moon does not undergo any alteration, but the changes in its appearance are related to the position it occupies with respect to the Sun and the Earth, also pointing out that the Moon only reflects the light of the central star of the solar system.

April 22 and 23: meteor shower

With a period that goes from April 16 to 25, the lyrids, like every year, will be the first meteor shower to steal the Show space. These are produced by the reminiscences left in its wake by comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher.

Its maximum activity will take place between the night of April 22 and the morning of April 23, with a visibility of a maximum of 20 meteors per hour.

April 29: Mercury

This day Mercury will reach its furthest point from planet Earth. Such a date is known as the point at which Mercury reaches its greatest eastern elongation.

It should be clarified that this phenomenon can only be observed through a high-power telescope, as indicated by the National Geographic portal.