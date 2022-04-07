How many Oscars does Meryl Streep have and how many times has she been nominated for Oscars?

meryl streep can boast of being the most nominated woman in the history of the Oscar awards. With 21 nominations, he has become a living legend of cinema. The Hollywood Academy has nominated her 17 times in the category of best actress and 4 in that of best supporting actress. A difficult record to beat. Katharine Hepburn She is second on the list of women with the most Oscar nominations, and only she has managed to surpass Streep in awards received.

They are 3 statuettes those that the American has managed to win. meryl streep won his first Oscar award in 1979, a year after his first nomination. ‘Kramer vs. Kramer’ It was the film with which he received his first award at the most prestigious awards in the world of cinema. Streep became the best supporting actress in Robert Benton’s film.

‘Sophie’s Choice’ (1982) made her the best actress three years after her first statuette, this being her fourth nomination. They had to spend 29 years (and 13 more nominations) to achieve their last Oscar. It was in 2011 with ‘The woman of iron’ by Phyllida Lloyd, the one that would give her the new award in the category of best actress and the one that would place her at the top of the history of cinema. Only Katharine Hepburn has surpassed Streep adding one more statuette.

Meryl Streep has been nominated 21 times, becoming the actress with the most presence throughout the history of the Oscar. Her first nomination was in 1978 with ‘The Hunter’ and the last, in 2017 with ‘The Pentagon Files’. Behind her stands Katharine Hepburn with 12 nominations being his first nomination in 1934 and his last in 1982. In third place is bette davis (10 nominations) and Geraldine Page (8). Glenn Close He equals Page in number of nominations.

The American has been nominated for the following films:

1. ‘The Hunter’ (1978)

two. ‘Kramer vs. Kramer’ (1979)

3. ‘The French Lieutenant’s Wife’ (1981)

Four. ‘Sophie’s Choice’ (1982)

5. “Silkwood” (1983)

6. ‘Out of Africa’ (1985)

7. ‘Iron Stalk’ (1987)

8. ‘A Cry in the Dark’ (1988)

9. ‘Postcards from the edge’ (1990)

10. ‘The Bridges of Madison County’ (1995)

11. ‘Things That Matter’ (1998)

12. ‘Music from the heart’ (1999)

13. ‘Adaptation’ (2002)

14. ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ (2006)

15. ‘Doubt’ (2008)

16. ‘Julie and Julia’ (2009)

17. ‘The Iron Lady’ (2011)

18. ‘August’ (2013)

19. ‘Into the woods’ (2014)

20. ‘Florence Foster Jenkins’ (2016)

21. ‘The Pentagon Files’ (2017)