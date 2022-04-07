How many Oscars does Leonardo DiCaprio have and how many times has he been nominated for Oscars?

Talking about Leonardo DiCaprio is talking about cinema. One of the best actors of the 21st century. A person committed to the environment and constantly fighting against climate change. Born in Hollywood in 1974, Dicaprio has Italian and German ancestry.: His father George is the son of Italian migrants and his mother Irmelin was born in Germany right at the end of World War II.

The beginnings of DiCaprio’s career

DiCaprio made his first appearances in the early 1990sin different commercials and television series as well known as ‘The problems grow’. His first film was the last of the Critters saga‘Critters 3′ and from there he began to assume larger roles.

In 1996 he was the lead in ‘Romeo + Juliet’ and in 1997 came the iconic role of Jack in ‘Titanic’. Since then and until today, DiCaprio has established himself as one of the greatest movie stars in history and has performed roles that will remain in the memory such as ‘The Great Gatsby’, ‘Inception’, ‘Shutter Island’, ‘The Infiltrator ‘, ‘Gangs of New York’, ‘The Man in the Iron Mask’, ‘The Beach’ or ‘Catch Me If You Can’.

Lights on his film career, shadows on the Oscars

Nevertheless, his good way of facing the cameras has not been fully recognized at the Oscar Awards. He has been nominated for best actor up to six times for the following films: ‘The Aviator’, ‘Blood Diamond’, ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, ‘The Revenant’ and ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’.

Of these nominations, He has only managed to win the Oscar thanks to his role as Hugh Glass in ‘The Revenant’. In addition, he was nominated for best supporting actor for ‘What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?’, also without a statuette.

In this 2022, without going any further, some claim his nomination for ‘Don’t look up’, the irreverent film about a possible global catastrophe. To his credit, in addition to the Oscar for ‘The Revenant’, he has won three Golden Globes and a BAFTA Award. Awards aside, DiCaprio is, for many, one of the great actors in the history of celluloid.