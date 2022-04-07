Henry Cavill vs. Chris Hemsworth: competing for the same role

Beginnings of May The Hollywood Reporter announced that Warner Bros. decided to fire henry cavill What SupermanSince then, many other projects have emerged for the actor. The proposals are not negligible at all, since we are talking about the second season of “The Witcher”the sequel to “Enola Holmes” for Netflix and, the most recent novelty, the reboot of highlander that will have him in the main role.

Rumors also spread that after leaving DC Comicsthe British actor could join the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe)But that was just speculation. Yes OK cavill left the competition, nobody has confirmed (or denied) anything, neither the interpreter nor the studio.

Among so many titles, another project appears in the folder of cavill: to be the protagonist of the new film of he-man and the masters of the universe. Sure, because the goal is to revive the popularity of this hero with a animated series on Netflixthen launch a live action feature film.

But stop the presses, things are not so easy, since whoever is also looking for that same character is Chris “God of Thunder” Hemsworth. Known worldwide for his role as Thor in Marvelas leaked from Sonythe former Avenger He is the one who sounds the most for this project. To add rumors to the soap opera, apparently Henry he would be putting pressure on his production company to be the one to win the dispute.

Source: It’s from Latino News

Insatiable for new adventures, henry cavill apparently he is not satisfied with the series and movies that have his name at the top of the billboard. In a similar way to what happens to Millie Bobby Brown with his diary, former superman has a full schedule: the premiere of the new installment of “The Witcher”, “Enola Holmes 2”the resurgence of “highlander”the possible participation in the live action remake of “Hercules” and, as if the above were not enough, being part of the franchise “John Wick”.

Regardless of who wins the bet, Cavill or Hemsworthit is evident that months are coming in which the career, fame and filmography of henry cavill They won’t stop growing.