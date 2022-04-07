“Halo” premiered, the series based on the iconic video game Master Chief

(Credit: Adrienn Szabo/Paramount+)

From its origins as a Peter Jackson-produced feature film that fell apart in the 2000s to Steven Spielberg’s project in development, Halo It had a long road to TV, but it finally arrived. The new science fiction series based on the popular Xbox video game premiered on Paramount+ on Thursday the 24th of this month and will have a new episode every week until its first season is complete.

Executive produced by Spielberg and budgeted at $90 million, Halo tells the story of a 26th-century intergalactic war between the United Nations Space Command and the Covenant, a military-theocratic alliance of various advanced alien races.

(Credit: Paramount+)

The series stars Pablo Schrieber as Master Chief, an imposing super-soldier, raised and trained from childhood to fight in defense of humanity. After Master Chief and Silver Team, the squad he leads, defeat a group of enemy scouts on the planet Madrigal, the group discovers a mysterious object that could be the key to ending the war between humans and aliens. However, as each army vie for control of the object, a shocking revelation leaves Master Chief questioning not only his assigned mission, but himself as well.

Schrieber comes from notable roles as George “Pornstache” Mendez in Orange is the New Black and Mad Sweeney in American Gods. In the skin of Master Chief, also known as John-117, he has to embody the conflict of the robotic hero who shows no emotion, but who little by little begins to question his superiors and find his own scale of values.

(Credit: Adrienn Szabo/Paramount+)

Also starring are Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey, the scientist behind the Spartans; Yerin Ha as Kwan, the daughter of a military leader who is rescued from an attack by Master Chief, and Jen Taylor as the artificial intelligence clone, Cortana. The cast is rounded out by Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Shabana Azmi FireNatasha Culzac (The Witcher), Olive Gray (Half Moon Investigations), Yerin Ha (Reefbreak)Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Kate Kennedy (catastrophe), CharlieMurphy (Peaky Blinders) and Danny Sapani (Penny Dreadful).

This war-torn intergalactic universe will be familiar to those who have immersed themselves in the video game – which has grossed more than $6 billion in total sales since its launch with the original Xbox in November 2001 – but the creators of the series will also They want the first season to have completely new stories and be attractive to the general public.

(Credit: Adrienn Szabo/Paramount+)



In its television version, Halo it exists in its own canon, which means you don’t have to worry about it running into events you might know from the games, novels, or any other media that has explored the saga.

The first season will have nine episodes of about an hour, and the production of the second season has already been approved, so everything indicates that this story is just beginning.

New episodes will be released on Paramount+ every Thursday, until the season finale on May 19. Flow customers will be able to subscribe to the Paramount+ Premium Pack and enjoy all its free content for 12 months, from any device.

HALO is produced by SHOWTIME® in association with 343 Industries, along with Amblin Television. HALO Season One is executive produced by Steven Kane, along with Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television in association with 343 Industries, Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture, Kyle Killen and Scott Pennington for Chapter raise.