hacker attack extended to myriad artists, from Ariana Grande to Eminem

Just a few days ago on these pages we were delving into yet another problem of publishing other people’s songs on YouTube channels of famous artists. Now, however, a much more extensive problem has arisen, so much so that they have been the official profiles of artists such as Ariana Grande and Eminem are also involved.

In particular, according to what was reported by The Verge and Gizmodo, on the day of April 5, 2022 began to appear particularly strange videos on the official channels of many well-known faces of the international music scene. More precisely, the YouTube profiles of the artists linked to VEVO, a well-known reality operating in the sector, seem to have been involved.

The issue has stunned many fans, as hackers have targeted a large number of profiles. In fact, there are not only Ariana Grande and Eminem in the list, but also references to names such as Drake, Taylor Swift, Michael Jackson, Kanye West, Harry Styles and Lil Nas X, just to name a few. In short, it was an extended attack.

On Twitter reports have already begun to arrive regarding a group that allegedly exploited a flaw linked to the aforementioned VEVO (in the titles of the videos, now clearly removed, there was precisely the name of an alleged hacker group). However, the issue is currently not entirely clear and those in charge have already stated that investigations are being carried out into the incident.

An anonymous source that would be close to the well-known musical reality has in any case declared to The Verge’s microphones that an unauthorized source would have been able to directly upload the strange videos on the artists’ VEVO channels. However, the hackers would not have been able to modify anything previously published.