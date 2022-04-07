Hacked YouTube channels of Justin Bieber and Kanye West

A great concern invades the world of entertainment after in the lastLast hours the YouTube channels of several international stars were hacked by a group of hackers who replaced their videos with one demanding the release of a man they consider to be a political prisoner.

Some of the victims were Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Kanye West and Travis Scott who had the great surprise that when checking their accounts they found the video of a man named Paco Sanz, a man who was sentenced to prison for pretending to have a terminal illness and defrauding many people several years ago.

In the video posted on the official accounts of the artists, the authors of the hack warned that they will not stop taking over celebrity accounts until they release the inmate, just as they did by disappearing the original videos for a few minutes and replacing it for a few minutes. for the video in which Paco Sanz appears, as well as several modifications to the titles of the songs for the phrase “Free Paco Sanz”.

In addition, the group, identified as “Los Pelaos”, posted on Instagram some of the videos that the hacker managed to do and warned that they will continue to do the same with other stars such as Selena Gómez and Backstreet Boys and even some Colombian stars like Karol G and J Balvin.

