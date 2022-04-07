Gwen Stefani Reveals Iconic Role Angelina Jolie Won Her

In Hollywood, there is a long list of celebrities who could occupy iconic movie roles, but due to fate, they did not achieve them. Just as it happened to the artist Gwen Stefani, To who Angelina Jolie he won a role that was in the framework of one of the great controversies of the 2000s.

The role Gwen Stefani auditioned for and was beaten by Angelina Jolie

In an interview with The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Gwen Stefani, who is currently 52 years old, sat down for a game of “burning questions” with the cheerleader.

Where he answered a lot of questions about his life, including what makes you ashamed of your children, or the strangest rumor you’ve heard about yourself. He too nickname of her husband Blake Shelton, which revealed to be Blakey, while he calls her “pretty girl”.

At one point, he was asked about a movie role for which he auditioned. But for those who did not manage to star in it.

“Mr and Mrs smithAngelina (Jolie) beat me,” Gwen Stefani said of the film released in 2005.

“Wow, that could have gone a completely different way. Let’s talk about sliding doors”. He ironized the presenter of the program.

It should be noted that it was at that movie where Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie met. This very shortly after the actor separated from his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston.

Therefore, many media at the time speculated that this separation originated due to the romance that happened between the two protagonists of the film.

the two were together since 2005, marrying in 2014. They had 6 children (of which 3 are adopted), and They announced their divorce in 2016.

To date, both actors remain in a tense legal battle over child custody and also for economic conflicts that have aggravated the situation.