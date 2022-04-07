Gwen Stefani could have been the protagonist of ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ and who knows what else

Back in 2005, Gwen Stefani decided to try her luck as an actress after landing a small role under Martin Scorsese’s orders in ‘The Aviator’ and auditioned for the main character of a project that would end up becoming the action film ‘Mr. . and Mrs. Smith’.











As everyone knows, that film forever changed the lives of its protagonists because it brought together Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who fell in love and ended up getting married in 2014, with six children and a divorce from the actor, since he he was still legally married to Jennifer Aniston when filming began.

The story, however, could have been very different because the No Doubt singer was one of the two favorite candidates to play Brad Pitt’s wife in fiction, a murderess who poses as a housewife, after Nicole Kidman is quitting her job.

“In the end Angelina beat me,” Gwen has now recalled on her friend Ellen DeGeneres’ show.

The music star has always had that thorn nailed: in 2016 she confessed to Howard Stern that she was initially convinced that they would give her on paper, because she had done many tests and her husband at the time, Gavin Rossdale, was a good friend of Brad . On another occasion she also told Vogue that when she found out the decision was between her and Angelina, she thought she had a lot of chances. Clearly, she was wrong.

Who knows what would have happened if Gwen had been chosen… Brad and Angelina separated in 2016 and the singer’s marriage with Gavin didn’t last long either because in 2015 she filed for divorce alleging irreconcilable differences due to her husband’s infidelities.