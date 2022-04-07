Gwen Stefani confesses that Angelina Jolie ‘won’ her the leading role in ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’

Gwen Stefani credit: Bang Showbiz

Singer Gwen Stefani wanted to test her acting skills in 2005, when she auditioned for the lead role opposite Brad Pitt in the action movie ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’.

As he told Ellen DeGeneres, the voice of the band No Doubt, now 52 years old, lost to Angelina Jolie after Nicole Kidman left him.

When Ellen asked Gwen what movie role she hadn’t gotten, the singer replied, “’Mr. and Mrs. Smith’, Angelina beat me.”

This is not the first time Gwen has spoken of losing the lead female role in the film. In 2016, she told Howard Stern that she thought she would make it, as she had auditioned so many times. She “was very competitive, she wanted to achieve it, although she also wanted to continue making more music.” And she said that she and her husband at the time, Gavin Rossdale, were already friends with Brad.

On a previous occasion, Gwen told Vogue that the role was between her and Angelina, so she thought she had a great opportunity.

Brad and Angelina co-starred in the movie ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ and began dating after filming until marrying in 2014 and having six children: Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, from 13 years. The actress filed for divorce in 2016, but it was formalized until 2019.

For her part, Stefani has acted in different productions such as Dawson’s Creek in 2002; she played Jean Harlow in the 2004 film, ‘The Aviator’; she was in ‘Gossip Girl’ in 2009 and voiced DJ Suki in the 2016 film ‘Trolls’.